Miguel Herrera spoke about the future of Leonardo Fernández

Fans of Toluca are not yet satisfied with the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz. And it is that, so few days before Christmas, They are waiting for another gift to fight the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. In the middle of the winter pass market, the name of an old acquaintance appeared on the radar of the Mexicans …

We talk about Leonardo Fernández, who, according to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena, would be the one targeted by the Red Devils board to reinforce the midfield. Yes indeed, Francisco Suinaga and Sinha’s plan for this transfer period would be to attempt a direct purchase, and not a loan.

What is the opinion of Tigres UANL on this situation? In an interview he gave Miguel Herrera after removal of Scream Mexico Opening 2021, the experienced coach was frank about the Uruguayan footballer’s situation and the Monterrey’s planning for next year.

“Leo Fernández has offers from many sides and obviously the boy also wants to play, I understand perfectly. We will have to sit down to talk. I don’t want to go ahead and say he’s leaving. I already said it last tournament and he stayed because of the attitude. We will have to see, “he said in a talk with Multimedios Deportes.

Leo Fernández and his Apertura 2021

The Uruguayan was losing ground in Tigres UANL. Throughout the last semester, the element with a past in Toluca he only registered 363 minutes as a starter in four of the 11 games in which he participated. He scored no goals and failed to fill Miguel Herrera’s eye to compete for a spot in the lineup.