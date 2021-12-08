Miguel Herrera accepts that he was wrong vs. Lion

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 08.12.2021 11:11:42





Tigres was eliminated by a goal in the closing of the Second Leg Semifinal against Lion and the coach Miguel Herrera He accepted that the responsibility for the elimination was his, since he made a mistake in the changes and the team ended up defending the result.

“The responsibility is mine, I was wrong in the changes, the team backed out accidentally with the same changes and we gave the rival a lot of initiative. The boys made their effort, we had a couple of occasions but that does not change the position of the team, “he said in ‘La Hora de Willie’.

On planning for the Closing 2022, the Louse He announced that he seeks to rejuvenate the squad, which currently has as its figures elements that are over 31 years old, such as André-Pierre Gignac, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Dueñas, Nahuel Guzman or Rafael Carioca and he hopes that the budget is enough to sign at least four reinforcements.

“It was a complicated tournament due to the transition of that change of ideas and it is easy when you get to a team that is doing badly, but when you get to one that comes with good results, change the idea to be vertical, it leaves spaces in the round trip, it is what needs to be changed, it cost us first at home and now it is a transition of players, we have to rejuvenate the teamThey are very experienced players, and when you are looking for a dynamic team, the replacement will have to come and many people may not like it”He added.

“Is Ayala, Owners, those who have won the most titles, Gignac is there, Guido, Nahuel, Carioca, people over 31, 32 years old and you have to look for people who can comply. Doing it well is the important thing, because without questioning the changes ”.