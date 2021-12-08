Messi and Mbappé score doubles for PSG’s 4-1 win over Brugge

FRANCK FIFE

Lionel messi confirmed his romance with the Champions League, the tournament that allows you to connect with your best version. It doesn’t just happen to him: Paris Saint-Germain He played much better and moved away from that stiff version that he had shown last Saturday in Ligue 1 against Lens. Both team and player achieved a victory that calms them down in the run-up to the round of 16 draw. It will be a new starting point, when that is defined: then they will know which rival they will face at the beginning of the playoffs. At this time, until this Tuesday, there was more noise due to the criticism of the French press and an alleged distrust of Rosario towards him DT Mauricio Pochettino that smiles for the avant-garde in the French league and the classification for the second stage of the maximum European competition.

PSG was imposed on Bruges by 4 to 1 in the Parque de los Príncipes, with doublets from the Argentine and Kylian Mbappé. Surrounded by an agile scheme, totally unlocked, Messi was more comfortable and was the most influential piece of the premises. And his two goals earned him a new personal best: with 758 officials, he surpassed Pelé, who registers 757 in his career. The Belgian team, meanwhile, lacked rebellion, finished last in the group and failed to qualify for the Europa League, which will finally go to Leipzig, which beat Manchester City in Germany 2 to 1.

The goals came early, with a blast from Mbappé. In the first play of the game, the Frenchman and Nuno Mendes teamed up on the left wing and, in four touches, opened the scoring. Bruges was still cold and the blow left him dizzy, like an inexperienced boxer. Mendes, after the wall, opted for a pumped cross, which was weakly rejected by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. Awake, two meters away, Mbappé was waiting, who first pretended to prepare a bombshell and then, at the last second, subtly placed the ball against a post.

Four minutes later, with the inertia of the goal, the French forward made a pass to Idrissa Gueye and ran into space. The Senegalese made a short turn and handed Angel Di Maria, that almost from memory spike the ball into the area. The ball skipped the defense line and descended so that the forward of the French team took over again. This time, without letting the ball sting.

As the minutes passed, the place grew. Brugge looked less and less like the team that had put the same adversary in trouble in the first leg on 15 September when they equalized on a goal in Belgium. The two early goals upset the plans of its technical director, Philippe Clement, who saw the opportunity to play the Europa League unfold.

Above, at 34 minutes Messi had his first clear opportunity. He received in three quarters of the court and cut forward with his classic slalom. When he found the space, already in the area, he demanded a flush punch towards a stick. Mignolet stretched with very good reflexes and managed to contain himself with his left hand.

The anxiety to convert that accumulated the number 30 was quenched with a goal that came only three minutes later, just at the moment in which Bruges was ahead and threatened with the discount. Mbappé, very protagonist, started the play with a generous gesture. He had taken the ball on the left wing and all the brands ran towards him (the 7 always opts for the gallop towards the back). But he saw the Rosario isolated in three quarters of the court and enabled him. Messi moved to the crescent and defined with his patent play: the open foot and the precise shot, to be located.

With that image they passed the rest of the first half and the first 25 minutes of the second. The game became a kind of training session for the Parisian team. With the open field, Di María, Messi and Mbappé had plenty of chances to increase, but they did not capitalize. And then came the Mats Rits discount.

Noa Lang, visibly less tired than the other 21 players, started from the center circle on an expeditious run. On Bruges 10 he advanced to the crescent with no one to bother him and when the marks appeared he released the ball for Rits, who went into the area from the right. In a play very similar to Di María’s goal against Switzerland at the 2014 World Cup, Rits gently crossed the ball and made it 1-3. Gianluigi Donnarumma missed the ball.

Five minutes later, Pochettino sent Ander Herrera to the field instead of Di María. Leandro Paredes by Gueye. The intention was clear: greater possession of the ball. Those changes translated into play, and the account finally had one last addition, the second by the Ballon d’Or winner. With 15 minutes remaining, Ignace Van der Brempt brought him down in the area and Messi had no trouble scoring again. .

Already in the sunset, Mauro Icardi he replaced Mbappé. Then, without vertigo, the last minutes of the sixth and last match passed through the PSG group stage, which ended up escorting Manchester City to a point (12 against 11) in zone Z

For Messi, questioned these days by his level, a relief, and another statistical night, which added his second defeat to Pelé in 2021. With that triplet in 3-0 to Bolivia in the qualifying rounds in September, he had taken away from the Brazilian the record for goals in a South American national team, with 79 to 77. In any case, the left-hander does not seem to care about individual numbers. He has already said that he is focused on the objectives of the club, and from February the demand will be greater.

