Meryl Streep wears Roger Vivier’s red shoes that Miranda Priestly would wear

Meryl streep has been seen, leaving a show, in New York City, wearing a pair of red high heels with which he has reminded us of his character Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Every fashionista has ever dreamed of having a good pair of timeless shoes in your wardrobe with which to establish yourself as the best dressed. Personally, the character of Andy Sachs – and the evolution of his relationship with Runway’s editor-in-chief – greatly influenced the young journalist’s understanding of the ins and outs of the fashion industry. Since then, the personality that defined each of the film’s protagonists and the outfits that they wore, continue to fully define the appearance of trends currently.

American actress, Meryl Streep, for those who do not know it, imposed the stylistic constructions what would i wear in ‘The Devil wears Prada’. Vintage files from high-profile brands like Donna Karan were chosen by the interpreter of ‘Don’t look Up’ to bring your character to life on the big screen.

The shoes that Miranda Priestly would wear in 2022 are red