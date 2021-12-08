Meryl Streep “makes up” the Apocalypse in the new preview of Don’t Look Up

MADRID, Sep 26 (CulturaOcio) –

Within Tudum, in a Netflix fan event held online this Saturday, the streaming service has released a new preview of one of the most anticipated releases in the remainder of 2022. It is about Don’t look up, the apocalyptic comedy written and directed by Adam McKay (Succession, The Vice of Power) which has a luxury cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep and Jonah hill.

Precisely the four of them are the protagonists of this new clip of the film in which the two scientists played by Lawrence and DiCaprio try, without much success, exposing the serious situation to the president of the United States, played by Streep, and her cabinet. And it is that a meteorite is approaching directly to the Earth … although the probabilities of the imminent catastrophe are, according to the politicians, always very relative.

“Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make an astonishing discovery: there is a comet orbiting in the solar system. The problem? Wearing a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest seems awkward.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall go on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to air The Daily Rip, a spirited morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With only six months left until the comet’s impact, managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up? “, reads the synopsis.

Don’t Look Up will be released in theaters on December 10 and a couple of weeks later, on December 24, it will be available on Netflix.