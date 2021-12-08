Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and several Nobel laureates among hundreds of signatures for the end of the repression of artists in Cuba

More than three hundred signatures of important personalities around the world have come together to sign a declaration demanding that the Cuban regime end the repression against opposition artists on the island, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on Wednesday.

In the document “Put an end to the repression against artists in Cuba” released on December 8, the signatories urge the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately put an end to the harassment of artists who They express political and social criticism against the regime in exercise of its right to freedom of expression.

“Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, their words and ideas is an abusive and inhuman act,” they expressed in the letter promoted by PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection of PEN America and Human Rights Watch.

The letter is supported by Hollywood personalities such as the American actress Meryl Streep, winner of several Oscars, the actor Alec Baldwin, as well as by renowned writers, including the Nobel Prize winners Mario Vargas Llosa, JM Coetzee and Orhan. Pamuk.

It was also supported by important writers such as Sergio Ramírez, Héctor Abad Faciolince, Gioconda Belli, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith and Khaled Hosseini, the filmmaker Isabel Coixet, the cartoonist Jules Feiffer and the activist Bianca Jagger.

It also has the signatures of numerous Cuban intellectuals and artists.

Statement: End the repression against artists in Cuba

We, the artists who subscribe to this pronouncement – together with PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) of PEN America and Human Rights Watch – urge the Cuban government to respect the right to freedom of expression in Cuba, including artistic freedom. The Cuban government must immediately end its ongoing abuses against artists, release all artists who have been arbitrarily detained, and drop all charges against them.

Art has immense potential. In all disciplines, art allows us to expose truths about our society and about ourselves, encourage dialogue, express our cultural identity and expose inhuman acts. Artists have the ability to convene our communities and shed light on darkness. Due to the potential of art, many governments, including the Cuban one, fear artists and persecute them.

Cuban artists, including those who make up the San Isidro, 27N and Archipelago movements, have managed to draw attention in the country and internationally to the absolute disregard of the Cuban government for human rights, and laid the foundations for the massive protests that occurred in across the country on July 11, 2021. For years, these independent artists have organized peaceful demonstrations and used the internet to organize protests and report abuses. For example, the viral song “Patria y Vida”, which reformulates the old Cuban government slogan “fatherland or death” to criticize the repression in the country, was sung by many protesters during the protests.

The Cuban government has reacted by committing systematic abuses against artists, including, more recently, those who participated in the July 11 protests. Several dozen have reported that they were intercepted, detained or placed under house arrest. Several remain in detention and face criminal charges without support. Others are under house arrest and are under constant surveillance. Many who fled the country have not been allowed to return to Cuba and will remain in exile indefinitely.

There is no valid justification for persecuting artists for their opinions. We urge the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately cease harassment against artists who express political positions and on social issues that do not coincide with the government’s rigid ideology.

Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, their words and ideas is an abusive and inhuman act. We proudly support Cuban artists and we stand in solidarity with them.

Art must be free from censorship and repression, in Cuba and anywhere else in the world.