Megan Fox leaves a curious comment to her ex on Instagram

After having been away from the media spotlight for a few years, Megan fox It is now experiencing a second boom. Either because of her incredible ‘looks’, her vindictive manicure or the occasional viral anecdote with her children, the actress has not stopped giving something to talk about lately. Well, the reason it has now become a topic of conversation again has to do with a comment left to Brian Austin Green, his ex, in one of his latest posts on Instagram.

It all started after Brian posted a photo kissing his new girlfriend, Sharna Burguess. A snapshot that was accompanied by some beautiful words: “It had been a long time since I was with someone with whom I could share my life. I love you,” he wrote. Faced with this statement, her partner could not remain silent and replied: “I cannot imagine sharing it with anyone other than you.” Anyway, everything was being very romantic until the third in contention, Megan Fox, appeared on the scene.

The actress took advantage of the moment to throw a pullita to her ex and of course, the fans are hallucinating. “Thankful to Sharna”he wrote. Minutes later, he regretted his words, but as always, the users of the networks have been quick and have captured him.

This gesture by Megan has been widely commented on by fans, who are divided between those who think it is a pullita and those who believe that it is simply a joke. “I don’t know if this is a pullita or not. Please help,” wrote one user. “He seems to be happy to be away from him,” noted another fan.

After 10 years of marriage and 3 children together, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green went their separate ways in 2020. Shortly after, the news of their relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, with whom they maintain a relationship today, broke out.

