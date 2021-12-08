Megan Fox, forceful against those who mess with her son for wearing a dress

More and more attempts are being made to educate the little ones in the values ​​of tolerance and diversity, although, unfortunately, there is still a long way to go. That is what Megan Fox has denounced in a recent interview, where she revealed that her eldest son suffers from bullying because he likes to wear dresses. In this way, the actress wanted to share this horrible experience and stand up to those who send hate messages to the child.

Eight-year-old Noah is, along with two other children, the fruit of the marriage between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Since he was little, he liked to wear dresses traditionally used by girls, being the Elsa costume from the Disney movie Frozen one of his favorites.





Well, it seems that there are people who are bothered by that and have not been shy about letting both Megan Fox and the little one know. The actress has denounced in an interview with InStyle that there are “bad, horrible and cruel people” who mess with Noah through social networks.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from young children on their own at school, who tell him: ‘Children don’t wear dresses,'” the actress explained through tears. Despite the fact that, in Megan’s words, the boy attends “a really liberal hippie school in California”, there are children who recriminate him for the clothes he wears or who tell him that “children don’t wear pink”.

The issue of Noah’s clothing has long been a problem in the environment around him. Back in 2017, Brian Austin Green defended his little boy in a talk with Hollywood Pipeline: “If he (Noah) wants to use it, then he uses it. It doesn’t hurt anyone who’s wearing a dress. So if you want to wear a dress? Impressive. Good for him”.

Two years later, in 2019, Megan Fox was interviewed on The Talk and put the question back on the table. The artist explained that she was teaching her son to “be confident no matter what others say.” However, he noticed that the teasing of others was affecting him: “He stopped wearing dresses for a while.”

Little Noah explained that when he got to school “all the kids laughed when I came in.” Of course, the little boy showed great strength when he told his mother that this would not affect him: “I don’t care, I also love dresses.”