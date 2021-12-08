Mary Jane could also come to Fortnite

Spider-Man has become the main protagonist of this first season of the third chapter of Fortnite, since its presence has not remained only in a skin of the battle pass, but goes much further.

To begin with, and perhaps it is one of the most striking things, the emblematic Daily bugle is one of the new locations, located in a very interesting area of ​​the map and surrounded by several mountains. Also, to highlight his relationship with Spider-Man, he is covered in cobwebs.

Among the new weapons of the season we can also find the cobweb launchers of the iconic Marvel superhero, which is fully topical for the next premiere of a new movie.

And now It seems that Mary will also arrive Jane, probably the hero’s best-known romantic interest. This is pointed out by certain leaks, although it does not seem likely that it will arrive in skin.

In this case will be, as explained by @ShiinaBR on Twitter, an NPC. And it is that the files are He has found one with this name and that is called like that, something that, strictly speaking, is not a confirmation that it is about her, but it would surprise the opposite in a season dominated by spider-man.

In addition, if the name and theme of the battle pass were not enough, this possible NPC will appear, always according to the information of the aforementioned leaker, in the Daily Bugle. Therefore, it seems more than confirmed that this NPC is the Mary Jane from Spider-Man.

Of course, this does not mean that it will appear. That something is in the files is usually indicative that it will arrive in the game, but it can also happen —And even more so since it is unfinished— that the idea ends up being discarded.