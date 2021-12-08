María Eugenia Ritó will open an OnlyFans because she does not make ends meet

Maria Eugenia Rito is without stable job and it is difficult for her to make ends meet. Tired of the situation, she thought of a way to get ahead and came up with post your photos uncensored at OnlyFans to raise some money and pay taxes.

“I am going to call a friend for advice. Who pays my bills? Nobody. I have to live, “he exclaimed on the radio program I’m so biutiful, where he also said that he received a tempting proposal for the summer season, although far from the tables.

The vedette pointed out that Ángel De Brito asked her if I wanted to replace Yanina Latorre when she went on vacation with her family. However, he still did not give an answer. “I feel insecure, I want to be skinnier“, Held.

The erotic bet of María Eugenia Ritó to pay the bills (Photo: instagram / mariaeugeniarito).

The new life of María Eugenia Ritó far from the show business

For a long time the artist does not accept projects in the theater or on the small screen. However, she remains very active on her social networks, where she publishes photos of her day-to-day life.

Without forgetting that she is a figure of the entertainment world, RITA for now he only focuses on taking care of his body. She’s going to the gym to get the figure she wants so much and is also doing various aesthetic treatments.

María Eugenia Ritó explained that she is dedicating herself to taking care of her body (Photo: instagram / mariaeugeniarito).

María Eugenia Ritó got into the scandal between Wanda Nara and China Suárez

The star could not help but give her opinion on the controversy that broke out after the infidelity of Mauro Icardi. Shocked because the footballer cheated on Wanda Nara with China Suárez, Ritó he sided with the businesswoman, although he called her interested.

María Eugenia Ritó defended Wanda Nara after the scandal with China Suárez (Photo: instagram / mariaeugeniarito).

“At the beginning, Wanda was a gizmo who didn’t know how to do anything, It was a disaster. But today I take off my hat and do chapeau. What do you want me to say? He managed to get out of the stereotypes that people had put him. The mine was formed or was alive, it does not matter, but she takes the money from the guys and manages it. Wanda is very alive and she’s doing a lot of press with her and Icardi. I would preserve the couple a little more because that’s it, that’s it, but capable that serves him and is gathering twine”, He specified.