Marcelo Flores and Santi Giménez break TikTok with a game

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 21:09:47





Marcelo Flores placeholder image and Santiago Gimenez are called to be future stars of the Mexican National Team, as long as the former favors the tricolor option and not Canada or England, and now that both are under the command of Gerardo Martino They took the opportunity to give a memorable moment.

In the representative’s TikTok account you can see Arsenal player demonstrate part of the quality that they have it in English football by gestating a goal play that was concretized in a great way by Santi.

Near three quarters of the court Marcelo Flores drove the ball with a ‘roulette’ in between, prior to filtering it to Giménez, who defined with a low and crossed shot to overcome the goalkeeper.

In just 24 hours of publication, it already reaches 1.1 million views on the aforementioned social network.

For a site in Qatar

Although Martino has defined almost 90 percent of the list that he will present for Qatar 2022, he left open the possibility that some of the young people who will face Chile, among them Flores and Giménez, get on the plane.

“It is true that for the three or four places that are open, these players can fight them, and these are young boys who must think in the present but also in the immediate future, “Tata told Mediotiempo.