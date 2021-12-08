Marcela Tinayre’s odyssey to return to Argentina

True to its legranezco style, Marcela tinayre related from his program The Blondes (KZO) the odyssey he lived to be able to return to the country.

Thus, he commanded the airline that this weekend brought it from Miami, after leaving her stranded for many hours at the American airport with an unusual explanation.

As related Marcela Tinayre, between astonished and incredulous, “This morning I went to a clinical doctor with whom I had a shift and the receptionist told me ‘Ay, Marcela! Weren’t you in the United States? ‘ Yes, but I arrived last night at three in the morning! 24 hours traveling from Miami, which is actually about eight hours! ”, began by explaining her odyssey that almost leaves her like the character of Tom Hanks in the movie ‘The terminal’.

So he went on to explain that when the passengers got on the plane, the ship could not take off simply because the ship had no pilot. “They had put us on the plane, everything was fine… but the pilot did not arrive! And, where is the pilot? There wasn’t! ”, Revealed Marcela Tinayre. And he was in charge of clarifying that it was ‘an American company’, making it clear that “This kind of thing also happens in the United States.” Thus, to the astonishment of her fellow program members, the daughter of Mirtha legrand confirmed almost yelling “There was no pilot! What I am telling is real! ”.

In this way, the driver of The Blondes He said that the airline company gave them an unusual explanation. According to what they were told was that the pilot was coming from a flight from Dallas and that is why he would not have arrived on time.

