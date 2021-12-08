Machine Gun Kelly reveals he accidentally stabbed himself to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the couples of the moment. Both have given what to talk about and have revealed the odd secret of their relationship, impressing their fans and followers. On this occasion, Machine Gun Kelly, whose official name is Colson Baker, He recounted how he accidentally stabbed himself with a knife while trying to impress his girlfriend Megan Fox during the early days of their relationship.

MGK attended The Tonight Show where he told host Jimmy Fallon how he accidentally injured himself while performing a dangerous knife maneuver given to him by his friend Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer.

“Travis bought me this knife that had an etching from the new album and I was like, ‘Look at this, this is great,’ I threw it and it came down and it stuck in my hand.”Kelly said.

The singer noted that he was calm in front of Megan, but admitted that the next morning, after she left, he learned that he had a serious injury. “I was like, ‘Hey, I need stitches really fast.'”. The rapper showed Fallon the scar on his hand.

To make matters worse, the artist pointed out that that same night he had also injured his tailbone during a beer pong game with Post Malone. “It was a bad night”he joked.

Kelly and Fox have been romantically linked since May 2020. In their first joint interview in July 2020, Fox said that he felt an immediate connection with Kelly after meeting on the set of his film. ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’.

“I knew immediately that he was what I call a twin flame.”Kelly’s star said on the podcast Give Them Lala by Lala Kent.

Fox elaborated on their love and bond in an October 2021 interview with CR Fashion Book. “I think part of [nuestra conexión] It is natural because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on a higher plane, much of it is handled by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that watch over us “the actress told the magazine.