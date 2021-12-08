Luz Elena González talks about her romance with Rafael Amaya

Luz Elena González He said that he was very sorry to know about the situation that his ex-boyfriend was going through Rafael Amaya. Supposedly the protagonist of the series “El Señor de los Cielos” had a relapse in his addictions shortly after leaving his treatment at the rehabilitation clinic of former boxing champion Julio César Chávez.

The soap opera actress commented in an interview for the television show “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, that health is the most valuable thing that people can have. He hopes that Rafael Amaya can recover himself. “The subject of addictions is very difficult, the degree that he seems to have reached is even more complicated.”

Although it has been 17 years since Luz Elena González has had communication with the actor originally from Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, she has good memories of the love relationship they had, which came to an end because her future plans were not compatible: she wanted to get married and he didn’t.

He was always a very good person, so I hope he recovers and is well and can rebuild his life.

Read more: Eduardo Santamarina on the alcoholism he suffered: “I was ashamed to see myself”

The actress Luz Elena González shared in the interview for the aforementioned TV show, having met Rafael Amaya when he was part of the Garibaldi group. During the time they walked, “I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink, we went to the gym together, the truth is that I ate super healthy.”

Read more: Singer Demi Lovato agrees to be pansexual: “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and I’m proud”

He stressed that he remembered him as a sportsman and a worker, “when we weren’t working we spent it together, it was a very beautiful time, we went to Guadalajara to visit my family, I got to go to his house in Tecate, Baja California, which was where his parents lived. “.