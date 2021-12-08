Luke Wilson (‘Stargirl’) tells what it’s like to have one family member work for DC and another one at Marvel

Two brothers, who have also recently shared a flat for work reasons, working for opposite comic universes. That’s the situation the Wilsons have at home. Luke Wilson plays Pat Dugan, Starman’s longtime partner, Courtney Whitmore’s stepfather and mentor to the new JSA on DC’s CW series ‘Stargirl’; and Owen Wilson just made the leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Mobius, AVT agent and mischief partner for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever lived with someone who belongs to the Marvel Universe but they are strange, very, very strange people“, starts joking Luke Wilson. “Any sandwich you made for yourself …”says this actor with a laugh, mentioning the familiar ‘feud’ at a Marvel event. “I never understood the plot of ‘Loki’. It had been explained to me several times, but I never understood the plot. But now [es otra historia] because we’ve been able to live together for a little over a month, and it’s been really fun“.

A lot of fun

From Luke’s statements, it transcends the good vibes that he brings with his older brother, and what he has enjoyed sharing with him superheroic experiences. “It was fun for me to work at DC and do a superhero series, and then Owen was playing the character Mobius in ‘Loki’. I know you really enjoyed it a lot. And his case was like mine, he had not been in a superhero project before, or in a series, and I know he had a great time, he really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston “.