“Love without barriers” arrives, by Steven Spielberg, a great excuse to go to the movies in Rosario – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Adaptation of the 1957 musical West side story which explores a forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage gangs from different ethnic groups known under the title Love without barriers, as it happened in 1961, but now under the direction of Steven Spielberg, it tops the list of premieres this Thursday in local cinemas. You can also see the dramatic comedy Don’t look up Walter Becker animation Clifford: the big red dog, and the documentary film Monsta X about the eponymous band consisting of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IM

“Love without barriers”

Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the long-awaited film is known this Thursday in Rosario Love without barriers, a new adaptation of the musical classic and later homonymous film of 1961 and the first musical feature film in the director’s filmography ET, The Extraterrestrial and Saving Private Ryan in the middle of its vast trajectory. It is a traditional tale, which originally starts from Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet, set in the late 1950s and explores a forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage gangs from different ethnic groups.

With the performances of Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and David Álvarez, this feature film that arrives from the United States and is preparing for a long list of nominations in the imminent awards season that ends with the Oscar, takes up the tragedy of the musical West Side Story, premiered on Broadway in 1957, which had its first film version four years later by director Robert Wise.

Love without barriers includes musical arrangements by the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel and photography by the Polish teacher Janusz Kaminski, Spielberg’s traveling companion since the time of Schindler’s List. The complexes Showcase, Hoyts, Cinépolis, Monumental and From the center They will have this film on their grids from this Thursday.

“Uncle’s tale”

Starring Luis Ziembrowski, Alejandra Flechner, Mónica Villa, Martín Slipak, Silvia Pérez, with the special participation of Jorge D’Elía, the Argentine film is known this Thursday Uncle’s Tale. The action takes place during Christmas dinner where the family’s millionaire uncle (D’Elía) accidentally dies. His relatives speculate on his inheritance. But suddenly, at 12 o’clock the bell rings and a woman (Pérez) introduces herself as the wife of the deceased. Faced with the possibility of losing everything, the head of the family (Ziembrowski) hides the body and forces the others to simulate a kidnapping. In this way, the inheritance would return in the form of payment. The plan seems infallible, but it goes into crisis when everyone wants to take their share. Uncle’s tale a co-production by Gancho and Cooperativa Mental, with the support of Incaa and the Impulso Cultural program of the City of Buenos Aires, participated in the Miami Film Festival, the Sanfic 17 Festival in Santiago de Chile and the International Festival of Puerto Madryn, where it was recognized in four categories. The film can be seen from this Thursday in theaters Showcase and Hoyts.

“Don’t look up”

With the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet it is known Don’t look up, a film that, under the direction of Adam McKay, is presented as an American comedy drama in which two notorious astronomers discover that a comet is going to destroy the Earth and they embark on a massive media tour to alert humanity to the danger imminent. After its passage through theaters, the film will be incorporated into the Netflix catalog from December 24.

On Don’t look up astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make the astonishing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is seen as inconvenient news. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Streep, who remains indifferent) and her sycophantic son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), until airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). They have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than it is. they imagined. Don’t look up can be seen in theaters Monumental and From the center.

“Clifford: The Big Red Dog”

Walter Becker’s American animation titled Clifford: the big red dog, based In the popular cartoon of the red dog Clifford, he tells the story of how a girl’s immense love for her little dog causes it to grow to enormous size.

The story follows Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), a high school student who meets a magical animal keeper (John Cleese) who gives her a little red puppy and who had never imagined waking up to a giant ten-foot dog in her little one. New York department. While her mother (Sienna Guillory) is away on business, Emily and her funny but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) embark on a grand adventure where heroes bite into the Big Apple and Clifford will teach the world how to love big. . The film can be seen in theaters Showcase, Hoyts, Cinépolis, Monumental and From the center.

“Monsta X”

From South Korea, the documentary film about the band Monsta X made up of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IM hits local theaters.The film follows the last six years of performances by the K-POP band including exclusive interviews, a music video in concert and a preview of his next album. The proposal, which has the direction of Sung Sin-Hyo, will be able to be seen from this Thursday in theaters Showcase and Hoyts.

