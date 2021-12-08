Louse revealed why Gignac scolded the concussion doctor

The Semifinal Round between Lion and Tigers gave a lot to talk about. One of the most talked about events was that Gignac scold the doctor of the MX League, the external professional who is in charge of carrying out the concussion protocol.

Almost a week after elimination, Miguel Herrera, the feline technician, revealed what made the ‘Fireman’ explode against the doctor Armando Ruiz.

“I asked the doctor about us (Ruben Gonzalez) because he was also very angry with the doctor of the League (Armando Ruiz). It seems to me that the doctor (the one with shock) is managed by the local team, and he cannot fall into that. It seems to me that he is a guy, it is not seen that he is an experienced doctor, although I do not doubt his ability ”, explained El Piojo in an interview with the RG of Monterrey.

Herrera explained that the Frenchman ‘exploded’ after the last questioning of the protocol, because there was no way that Sanchez Purata, who came from a clash of heads, knew the answer.

“He (the league doctor) asks the players’ What’s your name? Anything to see if his head is clear and the last question was: ‘Is it a corner kick or not a corner kick?’ AND Purata He answered ‘I don’t know’, but I don’t know because I don’t know if the referee scored a goal kick or a corner kick.

“Then Gignac He says ‘How do you ask him that? He doesn’t know where the ball came from, it was a clash of heads and he answered everything’ and the doctor replied ‘it has to go out’, that’s why Gignac is upset because it was also a shot from corner against us ”, explained Miguel.

“Our doctor (of Tigers) said (to the concussionist) ‘hey, ask her something more coherent, she can’t answer it. He answered six questions and because he did not answer one, he took him off the court. That was the annoyance, ”he added about the incident.

