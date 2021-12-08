Lily-Rose Depp: What does the beautiful daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis do?

Actress and model Lily-Rose Melody Depp She is the eldest daughter of the actor Johnny depp and the model and singer Vanessa Paradis. She has chosen follow in your parents’ footsteps by getting involved in the film and fashion industry, since they are the contexts in which it developed.

He was born in France on May 27, 1999. Johnny and Vanessa had her shortly after they met and according to the actor’s words, he fell in love at first sight with Paradis. After the arrival of their first daughter, the couple decided to settle in the south of France. It should be noted that his godfather is the singer Marilyn Manson.

For the French newspaper Le Figaro, he declared that he was never as “reckless as other teenagers. I have grown up in a very different way from my friends, but I have also had the opportunity to live very interesting experiences (…) Through them I have understood that by choosing this career you partly renounce having a private life. I have chosen the same path as them, and there is a price to pay ”.

It was in July 2015 that Lily-Rose debuted as a Chanel model. (She was 16 years old) and it is a relationship that she maintains, this has meant that she starred in several campaigns for the brand, and now she is the face of “Balade en Méditerranée”, the new Cruise 2020/21 collection.

The fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, described Lily Rose as a “young woman belonging to a new generation, with all the qualities to be a star“It should be noted that her mother was also a brand ambassador since 1990.

While Virginie Viard, creative director, said that “It has an elegance and grace that are very characteristic of the Chanel woman. It is evident in everything he does ”.

As an actress, she has participated in Trusk (2014), later she was part of Yoga Hosers (2016); Planetarium with Natalie Portman; La Danseuse (2016), Faithful Lover (2018); The King (2019); Dreamland (2020) and Voyagers (2021).

