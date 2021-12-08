Liguilla 2021: Diego Cocca knows how to break curses and goes for the 70 years without a title of the Atlas

TOtlas is in the final of the Apertura 2021 and for break untitled 70 year drought league has a very special amulet: His technician Diego Cocca, who has already done his thing, as far as breaking curses is concerned in Argentine football.

The strategist has in his palm a couple of feats that today invite the Rojinegros to dream of one more, now they are benefited by the winning hand of their strategist.

For now, Cocca has already broken the first curse with Atlas, by leading the Foxes again to a final of the MX League, after 22 years of not doing so, after its appearance in 1999, when they stayed with the runner-up against Toluca.

Talking about 70 years of dryness are big words, but Cocca and his boys are going to try it starting next Thursday against Len.

Promotion of Defense and Justice



Diego Cocca became the defense and justice technician of the National B of Argentina. A modest team that had never had a chance to move up to the first division.

The mission seemed practically impossible. Nevertheless, Cocca came in and achieved the unthinkable in her first year leading the team.

Yes, Defense and Justice became a first division team with four dates in advance, thanks to the work of its players and the magic that Cocca impressed on the team.

The title with Racing de Avellaneda



The good feelings that Diego Cocca I left with the promotion of Defense and Justice opened a panorama of possibilities, presenting him the opportunity to take over Racing de Avellaneda.

The technician arrived with the challenge of returning the club to prominence, after starring in a season to be forgotten. The mission was not easy, but Cocca wrote a story that even the most optimistic of the followers would have believed her upon arrival.

Diego Milito also returned to the team and with the help of Cocca ended the 13-year drought. Yes, Racing lifted the league title by becoming champion in the Transition Tournament 2014. The Academy was back in the foreground at the hand of the now Atlas technician. team with which seek to tear apart a new curse, now seven decades old dry.

Photos: Imago 7

