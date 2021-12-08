Liga MX level “conspires” against the internationalization of the Mexican soccer player: Solari

The coach of America, Santiago Solari, gave his opinion on why the Mexican player usually stays in Liga MX before making the leap to football on the Old Continent

MEXICO – In an interview with José Ramón Fernández from ESPN, Santiago Solari, technical director of America He offered his opinion on why the Mexican footballer tends to stay in Aztec football before thinking about making the leap to Europe.

“Against the internationalization of the Mexican soccer player they conspire that they have a great league, the Mexican league is very strong, very powerful economically, they are very well organized here and it seems to me that the players, in general, feel comfortable playing in this league with its importance, their aspirations and jumping to another league they have to see very striking, “said the strategist in an interview with Joserra.

Santiago Solari gave his diagnosis on the lack of export of Mexican soccer players to Europe ESPN

Santiago Solari, exclusively for Spicy Soccer, added that reaching a set of transcendence can invite the player to stay in their country, before breaking stone in the Old continent.

2 Related

“One who plays in the America, or in any other large club here, as it has reached its peak and it is very difficult to jump Hugo Sanchez, for example, that he went to Atlético de Madrid and then to Real Madrid.

“In general there are leaps to a small team in Europe or an intermediate team and we have to see if that is really a path that everyone wants, there are players who have done it.”

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Do not miss the complete interview of Jose Ramon Fernandez with Santiago Solari Tonight in Spicy Soccer, from 23:00 hours.