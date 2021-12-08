Leonardo DiCaprio responds to his father’s cameo in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George has a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza.

Last week, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan revealed some shots from his interview with the director in which Anderson talked about casting George for the role of a man who “owned a wig shop that sold waterbeds.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his father’s cameo, Leonardo said: “I haven’t seen her yet but my father George DiCaprio has a cameo in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie! Today was a good day.”

The role also fits perfectly with the actor’s father. “He sold waterbeds in real life,” added Leonardo.

The actor discussed his father’s cameo at the New York premiere of his new movie Don’t Look Up, in which he plays an astronomer alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking of how George’s casting came about, Anderson said: “I created a picture of a guy who had a wig shop that sold these waterbeds, and he couldn’t put his finger on it. He was like, ‘Who do I know? What looks like this? And like a flash of lightning, I remember: ‘Leo’s father is exactly like this one.’

“So I tracked down him and asked him if he would be interested in being in a movie. He said yes. I explained the setting. He said, ‘Sounds great. Has Leo told you I have a waterbed company? His name was Foggy. Bottom “.

Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film set in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles in the 1970s. It stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) in her acting debut, playing Alana Kane and Gary Valentine respectively.

The cast includes Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph, and Skyler Gisondo.

In NME’s four-star review, Licorice Pizza is described as a “mouthwatering indie” that makes both Haim and his dazzling co-star “stars in their own right.”

Licorice Pizza will open in UK theaters on January 7. It is now available in select theaters in the US, ahead of its release on December 25.