Leonardo DiCaprio and the keys to imitating his 90’s style

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the greatest Hollywood actors of the moment, but before he was an Oscar winner, fighter in the cause of the climate crisis and the protagonist of one of the best Christopher Nolan films (yes, we are talking about Inception), he was one of the greatest teenage icons of the 90s, and one of those celebrities who left their mark on the world with their style.

The 90’s was something special, it is said that 1994 was one of the best years in the history of cinema, we had series like Friends, Freaks and Geeks, The X-Files, and also, it was a moment when the world met for the first time many iconic actors, who became the obsession of the world not only because of their talent and characters, but because of the way in which they carried the trends of the moment.

At the top of the list is Leonardo Dicaprio, who, like Romeo (who is one of his best characters) in Baz Luhrmann’s version of Romeo + Juliet, It reminded the world that there was nothing more powerful than a good shirt, a few accessories, and a perfect haircut.

Today, DiCaprio is one of those actors with an elegant and classic spirit, who always inspires when looking for more sophisticated looks, but that is an evolution of his 90’s style, which in turn is full of lessons that we can continue to apply today. Even if we stopped being teenagers a while ago.

DiCaprio and his lessons from the 90s

The Hawaiian shirt

Romeo + Juliet It is one of the most iconic films that captures the essence, style and quirk of the 90s, and it is there that DiCaprio presented one of his most famous looks. His version of Romeo wore a Hawaiian shirt, some silver rings, and a messy hairstyle that featured a modern take on Shakespeare’s character.