Leonard can be seen with the naked eye on Sunday

▲ Studying these bodies tells us what our primitive solar system was like, explains Julieta Fierro.Photo courtesy of UNAM

From the Editorial Office

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, p. 2

Comet Leonard (C / 2021 A1), which is heading towards the Sun, can be seen with the naked eye on December 12, an event that will be accompanied by a shower of stars, reported experts from the University’s Institute of Astronomy (IA) Autonomous National of Mexico (UNAM).

Julieta Fierro Gossman, IA researcher and science communicator, explained that comets are frozen objects with different types of rocks, which contain data from the edges of the solar neighborhood.

Leonard comes from an envelope that is very far away in the solar system, called the Oort Cloud, whose objects, unlike planets (which move in the same plane and follow elliptical orbits), can come from any direction.

Studying comets tells us what our primitive solar system was like, when it was still a cloud of gas that later contracted and flattened to form the largest planets and Earth. added Fierro.

He explained that they shine as they approach the Sun, because the ice they contain passes directly from solid to gas; that is, it sublimates, forming clouds that sparkle and are seen at greater distances. They give rise to the so-called cauda that always points in the opposite direction to our star.

Leonard C / 2021 A1, who will make his last trip, was discovered by Greg Leonard, with the help of the Mount Lemmon Observatory (Arizona, United States), in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars. So far there are more than 1,600 observations made by experts that allow us to accurately estimate its trajectory and chances of return.