Leonard can be seen with the naked eye on Sunday
▲ Studying these bodies tells us what our primitive solar system was like, explains Julieta Fierro.Photo courtesy of UNAM
From the Editorial Office
La Jornada newspaper
Tuesday, December 7, 2021, p. 2
Comet Leonard (C / 2021 A1), which is heading towards the Sun, can be seen with the naked eye on December 12, an event that will be accompanied by a shower of stars, reported experts from the University’s Institute of Astronomy (IA) Autonomous National of Mexico (UNAM).
Julieta Fierro Gossman, IA researcher and science communicator, explained that comets are frozen objects with different types of rocks, which contain data from the edges of the solar neighborhood.
Leonard comes from an envelope that is very far away in the solar system, called the Oort Cloud, whose objects, unlike planets (which move in the same plane and follow elliptical orbits), can come from any direction.
Studying comets tells us what our primitive solar system was like, when it was still a cloud of gas that later contracted and flattened to form the largest planets and Earth.added Fierro.
He explained that they shine as they approach the Sun, because the ice they contain passes directly from solid to gas; that is, it sublimates, forming clouds that sparkle and are seen at greater distances. They give rise to the so-called cauda that always points in the opposite direction to our star.
Leonard C / 2021 A1, who will make his last trip, was discovered by Greg Leonard, with the help of the Mount Lemmon Observatory (Arizona, United States), in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars. So far there are more than 1,600 observations made by experts that allow us to accurately estimate its trajectory and chances of return.
The maximum point of approach to the Earth, he added, will be when it is located 35 million kilometers away, which will occur on December 12, a situation that should not worry the population. It will be at that moment when Mexico has the best view of the object. Later it would be possible to observe it on January 15, around 30 minutes after sunset.
Fernando Ávila Castro, also from IA, coincided with Julieta Fierro. He added that although when discovered it was said that it could return in 70,000 or 75,000 years, recent estimates reveal that it will be the last time it will cross the sky near the Sun.
Shortly after sunrise
Promoter of the so-called dark skies law, he indicated that the best time to observe the comet will be shortly after sunset.
If the forecasts are met, it can be seen with the naked eye in a dark place, but in cities a telescope will be required due to light pollution, the researcher said.
He detailed:
We can say that it is a unique opportunity because after passing through the closest point of the Sun, it will be ejected out of the solar system. The interaction with the different planets of the astro has modified the orbit of this comet and, practically, we are going to say goodbye.
In addition to Leonard’s observation, he reiterated, the Geminid meteor shower will be seen after midnight, from which 60 to 80 meteors per hour are expected. He also suggested a dark site for his sighting.