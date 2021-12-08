Legalization and Psychiatry: When Medicine Is in Favor of Legalizing Marijuana

Smoking a lot of cannabis can sometimes have unwanted consequences: trouble concentrating, short-term memory loss, and bouts of anxiety are some of the things that a compulsive user may experience.

But the greatest risk that any type of smoker experiences is undoubtedly the risk of being arrested or extorted by law enforcement personnel if they find you smoking or carrying a joint.

In Argentina, possession for personal consumption provides for 1 to 6 years in prison, trafficking and commercialization provide for 4 to 15 years and smuggling from 4 to 16 years.

According to the law, drug users are criminals and must be separated from society, without distinguishing between those who smoke a joint to go out to see a concert on the weekend and those who sell their furniture to buy pasta.

The fact is that, for the State, consumption is a national security problem and, although this vision has become naturalized over time, there is a strong debate among specialists about the social damage produced by this type of policy.

The alternative comes from a part of medicine that states that the consumer, if harmed, is a person with addiction and not a criminal. Marginalizing it doesn’t fix the problem, it just makes it worse by ignoring it.

The consumer as a criminal

The origin of this stigmatizing vision towards substances can be found in the creation of the “War on Drugs”: an initiative of the North American government initiated during the 1970s, perpetrated by the administration of President Richard Nixon and publicized as a response to the supposed epidemic of consumption mainly of cocaine and opiates suffered by the northern country.

Consumption then becomes a threat to the peace of the nation, and countries politically aligned with the United States (such as Argentina) replicated that policy in their own territory.

From that moment, the laws and state investments began to be developed around the security forces and the policies of repression. In this spirit, public organizations such as the Drug Control Administration (or DEA) of the United States or, years later, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Policies on Drugs of the Argentine Nation (or Sedronar) were born.

Although time has shown that repressive policies do not meet the objective of reducing consumption, little has changed since then. It is difficult to get credible statistics on an industry that remains illegal, but if we take only medical indices as a reference, substance use has increased rather than decreased.

A health issue

The alternative proposed by a medical sector is to consider consumption a public health problem and not as a public safety problem. According to this view, the user is a problem when he becomes addicted, and addiction is a disease.

Consumers are taken out of the marginalized sector and into a curative treatment proposal. The main difficulty that appears is to defund the security forces, which is something that historically has produced serious institutional problems.

But beyond the political problem, there is a conflict in the social perception of addictions. What is an addict? What differentiates an addict from a non-addict? Is an addict who commits a crime a person who chooses to do evil? Is an addict who uses despite harming him a person who chooses to harm himself?

José Capece is a psychiatrist specializing in addictions. He has a history of more than 30 years of experience and has participated in public health programs: “The idea of ​​disease (from mental health, psychiatry, psychology and neuroscience) is called today as’ consumption problematic’. It occurs in people who begin with recreational or nutritional consumption and, over time, generate an adaptive change in the brain. There the behavior and psychology of the person are affected, tolerance phenomena occur (need more substance to achieve the same effect), abstinence (discomfort when a regular consumption is cut) and compulsiveness”.

And he continues: “There comes a time when consumption brings clear negative consequences to the person and, nevertheless, they cannot stop consuming. There we realize that he is not free to choose what to do and there is a pathology ”.

Moral stigma

This medical view of addicts as people who have lost the capacity for free will is based on scientific conclusions, but despite the fact that these ideas are documented and substantiated to the bone, a big problem to evolve on how consumers are treated is the moral reading: according to popular belief, those who consume do so because they want to, despite the fact that this is wrong and, therefore, should be marginalized.

A trust is placed in the addict’s free will, which science has already proven does not exist.

“There is a general idea that free will is a basic experience of the human condition, but in reality what one sees is that in people with addictions that possibility of choice does not exist. The conditioning is so massive and violent that the person loses the ability to choose between supposed good and bad ”, explains Capece.

If an addict is not free to choose between what is right and what is wrong, there is little point in demanding that he change without any structure leading to that. And this is not a problem for the fringes: an illustrious citizen who is addicted to tobacco does not have a coverage plan against his addiction either. Not even drugs approved to combat alcoholism are covered by prepaid.

That same moral reading weighs heavily on the heads of addicts. A person with diabetes seeks treatment much faster than a person with addiction, again, by moral reading. That same dilation appears in the social works when covering the costs of the treatments. Work licenses are also difficult to launder. All these problems have the same origin which is “What will people think of me when they find out that I am an addict?”

Legalization as an option

As much as it is ignored or illegal, consumption continues to exist. The way to solve the problems that consumption entails, such as addictions, becomes much easier in a context of legalization. That is the main idea of ​​much of the medical system, which is concerned with working with addicts in the front row.

Andrés Schteingart is a specialist in psychiatry, head of the outpatient service at Hospital Torcuato de Alvear, a renowned public hospital of the City Government.

Like Capece, he has seen the worst side of substance abuse and is still in favor of their legalization: “The War on Drugs has done more damage than the drugs themselves. With legalization comes greater access to information, better quality control, less dangerous access to substances, eradicates drug trafficking … there are many benefits. The debate is given in which it is necessary to legalize all or some substances and, to what extent, but they are secondary subjects to debate ”.

The line of what is legal or not, is also whimsical.

For example, the opioid crisis in recent years in the US presents cases of thousands of young people killed by substance use that were not only legal and regulated, but also had a tremendous media apparatus behind them.

In Argentina, the statistics for deaths related to alcoholism (domestic violence, depression, traffic accidents) are tremendous and that has not opened any debate on making alcohol illegal either.

What is known to result from illegality is the growth of drug trafficking, as seen decades ago in countries like Mexico, Brazil or Colombia, where the drug trafficking industry became a social problem much bigger than consumption: tax havens, corruption, armed violence, kidnappings … they are all products of an industry that promotes the marginalization of a social pathology.

Both Capece and Schteingart mention the cases of Spain or Uruguay, where tests of legalization with harm reduction have been made, and they have not increased consumption.

It is difficult to deal with the issue of legalization from a rational point of view. If we look at the classical arguments, we see that there are plenty of contradictions.

On the other hand, traditional values ​​are not subject to public debate either. Meanwhile, it is to be expected that the accumulation of evidence shows that, with current policies, a social situation is worsening that could be improved.