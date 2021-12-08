La Jornada – Free medical attention “has nothing to do with communism”: AMLO

Tepic, Nay. When mentioning the purpose of federalizing health services in the country, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that free health care “has nothing to do with communism” but rather with a welfare state that, in the case of Mexico, he was wiped out by irresponsible neoliberals, he argued.

Accompanied by the members of his cabinet, the president explained during the meeting “Plan of Support to Nayarit”, that in Europe the protection scaffolding was built after the Second World War, while in Mexico, after the armed struggle of 1910, it was called social justice.

After hearing the report of the millionaire debts of the Nayarit coffers, a situation that the new administration headed by Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero (Morena) must face, López Obrador promised to send help.

Nayarit will be the first entity where the aforementioned federalization of health will be applied, but for now it has financial difficulties.

The president said that the payroll of public employees, including those of the State University, will be guaranteed immediately, as long as resources are applied with transparency. “We want clear beads and thick chocolate,” he said.

“All our support for Governor Miguel Angel Navarro, we consider him a man with convictions, honest, hard-working, and a social fighter.

And he has our full support in the face of the very delicate financial situation in Nayarit.

“The government of Nayarit is going to count on our support, so that most importantly of all, teachers, doctors, nurses, policemen, public servants are not stopped paying, that the payroll is guaranteed . “We are going to see the rest but that we make that commitment, that the year be closed by paying all public servants their salaries, that the debts they have are updated, that everything is paid, that the bonuses are not lacking for workers in the service of the State ”, he said.

“How are we going to do it? advancing participations, reviewing those debts that they have with Social Security, with the SAT, with Issste, restructuring the public debt of Nayarit ”, he indicated.

I am going to ask Jorge Mendoza de Banobras – he added – to help us do a review of all the debt with the doctor, clean up the university of Nayarit, clean it of debt but also of corruption because if it does not remain as a bottomless barrel.

“There has been a lot of corruption in the management of the funds of the University of Nayarit. So, cleaning up the debt, helping the university with the commitment that zero corruption, that is, nothing about receiving money for the benefit of managers or leaders who grow up with ill-gotten wealth, that is over. We are going to help the University but we want to know where the resource is going, with transparency, a golden rule of democracy.

“It is not violating the rules or getting involved in violating university autonomy, it is public money, of all Nayaritas, of all Mexicans, but we want clear accounts and thick chocolate.”

Health Federalization

Nayarit is the first state of the Republic where public health is federalized.

“This is a historical fact that Dr. Navarro has promoted this agreement because as he himself mentioned it and I totally agreed, the decentralization that they carried out in the neoliberal period was wrong.

“They left the federal Ministry of Health like a shell, just managing the resources that were sent to the states and many times that money was not used for medical services, they were diverted, they stole the money,” said the President.

He regretted the business done under the protection of the entity’s coffers.

“Imagine, a hospital that can be made with 600, 800, one billion pesos with a public budget and with these privatization schemes, the so-called private public associations, PPPs, that hospital ends up costing 10 billion pesos, ten times more. for example.

“This thing that you have to pay 40 million pesos a month for that hospital, 500 million a year, almost what it costs to build it, finish it, but this for 10, 15, 20 years the budget of Nayarit was compromised because they have to be done discounts to shares or if it is not money from the federal government.

“No longer those schemes, we have to recover the good of recent times and in the health system the only thing that remained standing after the neoliberal storm was the IMSS system that we now call Bienestar, created more than 40 years ago called IMSS Coplamar ”.

The Social Security, he said, began to serve the open population, not only to beneficiaries, to all, rural medical units were created for the first level of care, and when they decentralized, they tell me that Dr. Kumate opposed that they also delivered the IMSS Bienestar program, and it was the only thing that remained, 80 hospitals in the country. Here in Nayarit there is one and they work very well.

“So, that model is the one that we are going to reproduce in Nayarit and throughout the country, the IMSS Bienestar model, for the open population, those who do not have social security and guarantee the constitutional right to health: medical care, studies, interventions surgical, medicines, all medicines, no basic chart, free of charge.

“That is gratuity, that is the purpose, towards now we are going, that is the beautiful utopia, that the Mexican has the right to health guaranteed because it is written as 20 or 30 years ago in the Constitution, the right to health but it has been during all this type dead letter, it has never been possible to put into practice.

“It is what they carry out in many countries, in Denmark, in Sweden, it is the right to health, the welfare state; in those countries and many others, all medical care is free. So, it has nothing to do with communism, it is the welfare state that was established in Europe after the Second World War, as here after the Revolution social justice, social security were established, which is what ended these irresponsible neoliberals ”.

There in Europe – he indicated – the welfare state was created, I would say that it was the most important contribution of the times after the Second World War.

“Over there, because of the welfare state, when you reach 60, 65 years, you have a pension and it is universal, that is a welfare state, it is a pension for everyone when you reach a certain age you already have that pension, here We would like the pension to be of a higher amount but we have already started, but it is so that the elderly can live with a bit of tranquility in the last section of their existence.

“And it is universal because it is a reward for the adults who have already contributed, who have already worked, have already contributed to the development of the country, whether they are rich or poor, that is a welfare state.

“I totally agree with what the doctor maintains that services can be merged, if a teacher teaches classes in La Yesca, there is not a health center of the Issste but there is a medical unit of the Imss Bienestar, well there and what Even if a citizen needs a surgical intervention from an ordinary IMSS hospital, they can also be treated, seek to integrate all health services, what we are doing to face the pandemic.

“How we work? All together, the military hospitals, the navy, the Issste, the Seguro, go there. I very much congratulate the doctor (the governor), he is the first state to hand over the entire health system to the federation, it will be federalized, it will be the responsibility of the federation that there is a good public health system ”.