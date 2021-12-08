‘La casa de papel’: Explained ending of the final season of the Netflix series – News of series

Now, we have in our hands the fifth season, volume two, of ‘La casa de papel’, delivery in which the biggest robbery ever seen on Netflix ends. Not every day 90 tons of gold are stolen and left in a country in ruins, is it?

It was the year 2017, the covid-19 did not even cross our minds and a Spanish series entitled The Money Heist. And although the first season was a great success in his native country, the second installment fell suddenly in audience numbers and was canceled (in fact this happened). But Netflix he put on the hero cape, decided to rescue her and made it one of the best series in his catalog. Now we are going to tell you, to the rhythm of “Bella, Ciao”, the explained ending of the fifth season, volume two, because nothing is eternal, not even the biggest robbery in Spain that Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and The Professor dreamed of (Álvaro Morte).

The new batch of episodes begins at the right moment that the first part of the fifth season left us, after the emotional sacrifice of Tokyo (Ursula Corberó), who activated multiple grenades that were tied to his body and, incidentally, ended Gandía’s life (Jose Manuel Poga) and almost the entire military squad commanded by Sagasta (Jose Manuel Seda). We even see the experienced mercenary collect the plates of the fallen soldiers in an area of ​​the Bank of Spain, completely destroyed.

Sagasta and Arteche created the perfect plan and deactivated the bombs at each entrance, that was how they were able to capture the band.



And although this could be traumatic enough to abort his mission, Sagasta contacted Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) to assure him that, contrary to the statistics, he would finish the mission with the help of Aranxa Arteche (Jennifer miranda), as the team of raiders led by The Professor, abroad; and by Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) and Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), inside, the last thing they would expect would be a second hit, they were essentially unprotected after the loss of Tokyo.

Like the first part of the fifth season of La casa de papel, here we find numerous flashbacks that aim to further deepen the relationship between The Professor and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and, of course, how they devised, together with Palermo, the robbery of the Bank of Spain. Do not forget that Netflix confirmed the spin-off of the elegant thief who lost his life in the first robbery, so we recommend you pay close attention to these memories, they could be key in the new production.

And finally, crunch time: the Denver Dali team (Jaime Lorente), Bogotá (Hovik keuchkerian), River (Miguel Herran), Palermo and the newly baptized Pamplona (Ahikar Azcona), they started the machine that would use the water inside the vault that originally protected the ingots, to send the gold transformed into nuggets to the Santa Justa Storm Pool. And after a few moments of tension and hesitation, it worked! The gold had come out of the Bank of Spain!

Everything is going too well with the robbery, right? Well, this seems like it was part of the plan of Alex Pina and the rest of the writers, since some patrols managed to find the hiding place of The Professor, Marseille, Benjamin (Ramon Agirre) and the rest of the workers, who returned the gold to its original state as bullion. It is here where the iconic voice of the Mexican singer, Chavela Vargas, who performed “Arrieros are” is heard, while the protagonists of this series were detained until … they discovered that they were not real policemen! Then? Oh yeah! It was a trap from Rafael and Tatiana.

Rafael and Tatiana had stolen the 90 tons of gold from The Professor, but a family note made Berlin’s son understand that this coup was a matter in which he should not interfere.



And now, what’s next? Was it all for nothing? Not so, since The Professor managed to deduce the identity of the thieves and understood that, only Rafael (Patrick Raised) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez), due to their proximity to Berlin, they were the only ones who knew about part of the robbery. This mobilized the entire band and their new mission: to recover the 90 tons of the National Reserve of Spain that roamed through Madrid.

Don’t think we forgot about Sagasta and Arteche, but their plan was not carried out until this point in the story. In the midst of a distraction, the elite soldier subdued Palermo from the air and the doctors that Tamayo had sent to treat the wounded from the initial explosion, were also military and took up their weapons to remove his assault rifle from Helsinki (Darko peric). This was indeed a real checkmate for the gang, since the police and the military managed to enter the bank and subdue all the gang members.

This caused the Professor to fulfill one of his promises: if the band fell, he would do it with them. This is how the mastermind of the robbery decided to surrender and entered, amid applause and shouts of encouragement from the people., to the Bank of Spain where Tamayo and some agents were waiting for him with threats and, of course, blows to break his body and mind.

The Professor swore that if the gang fell, he would do it with them. That is why he turned himself in to the authorities, although he had a plan up his sleeve.



Thus began the final game: The Professor against Tamayo, the two face to face for the first time. Of course, the simplest thing would be to send the whole gang to jail and wait for life imprisonment, the smallest detail was that Spain’s gold reserve was not there and, without it, the country would plunge into an economic crisis, so they had to negotiate.

And while this was happening, Alicia (now a member of the band) had received the final instruction from The Professor which was to find the gold at all costs and, incidentally, deliver a handwritten message to Rafael; all hopes fell on those two movements. Although we must mention that, for sharp minds with expertise in following tracks, Sierra was a master’s degree. That was how he found the place where Rafael and Tatiana had hidden the ingots, and about to have an encounter with firearms, Alicia handed Rafael the mysterious role of The Professor.

Although there were threats to assassinate members of the gang, by Tamayo, The Professor remained firm in his conviction and managed to corner the colonel to accept a deal: go out into the world and mention that the thieves had been killed in a fight against the authorities ; So what Denver had given clues to recover all the gold, which returned to the Bank of Spain in trucks, while the robbers in the red jumpsuit, supposedly dead, left the compound in body bags and thus, no one would notice their escape .



The gang escaped with new identities on a plane, but Palermo and El Professor were the only ones who remembered the memory of Berlin, who dreamed of this robbery.



Was this true? Not quite, since the ingots that the public and the media saw were made of brass, they were fake! And according to The Professor, gold was an illusion since they are not a currency with which you can make transactions and they are never used, it is a mere symbol of economic stability, so the brass bars would be a state secret. And no matter how much Tamayo wanted, the true treasure would never be returned. It was either accept this or give way to the collapse of the financial system of all of Spain and watch the markets collapse, plunging the country into chaos.

This is how we come to the end of the fifth season, volume two of The Money Heist. In the end, Rafael understood his uncle’s message and agreed to return the gold to the band, since, in addition to receiving his cut, robberies run in the family and nothing wins him over. In the last moments, all the members gather to receive their new identities and be escorted by government agents to a plane, where they would leave free in the middle of a beautiful sunset.

The resistance won, the system could not prevent it and the Professor’s gang stole the greatest treasure of a nation. Yes, the sacrifice of Tokyo and the loss of Nairobi (Alba Flores) took on a new meaning because everything, everything was worth it, even if tears of blood were shed during this robbery.