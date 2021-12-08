know the addictions of the gallant who conquered JLo

Ben Affleck has been a box of surprises since, being very young, he conquered Hollywood and won, along with his friend Matt Damon, the first Oscar for Best Screenplay for the film Good will hunting. Years of movies came, romances with famous women like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez; a wedding with Jennifer Garner, three children, the interpretation of Batman, for some quite unfortunate, and a career as a director, producer and screenwriter.

Owner of a good character, a great sense of humor and, for some, possessor of a superior intelligence, the great moles of his life have been infidelity and addictions to gambling and alcohol.

Gambling and alcohol: The first is not a matter that he has confessed, rather it has leaked on behalf of some of his exes, who, curiously, end up forgiving him. Garner did it when he discovered it with the babysitter, and now López does it, when he resumes love with him, after 17 years of having broken up. That infidelity was never proven and the responsibility for the break fell on the media siege.

He has never confessed to being so assiduous to the game, although several American media established that since 2014 he has been prohibited from entering several Hollywood casinos, where he was declared a person not pleasant for his ability to count cards and win a lot of money.

“It took me a while to learn and become a decent Blackjack player. And once I succeeded, then the casinos asked me not to play, “he said about his ban to enter, although later, in an interview, he assured that he is actually welcome. “There were a few casinos that told me I couldn’t play Blackjack because they knew I counted cards, but I could go to dinner or see a show.”

Ben Affleck resumed his courtship with JLO

The actor spoke about his addiction to alcohol, which ended up being one of the causes of his divorce. In his rehabilitation process, actress Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife and mother of his three children, has been his main support. Now Ben is ready to resume his life, in California, with the Bronx diva. His followers trust that his little flaws have been left behind, as it is known that long ago, JLo decided that he does not want the bad boys with pending accounts.

The new plans: JLo is so confident in this new romance that, less than three months after returning with him, she is looking for a mansion in Los Angeles to live together. As it became known recently, they searched for several days for what would be their love nest. The property they liked the most cost $ 65 million and is located on South Mapleton Drive in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood. The mansion has 3,000 square meters, 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has a bowling alley, bar, cinema, fully equipped gym, hairdresser, swimming pool, medical room, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, indoor pool and spa area.