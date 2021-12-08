Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye ‘Ye’ West After Winning PCAs 2021 Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian gave a lot to talk about during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards gala, which took place this Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. In principle to be winner of this year’s Fashion Icon Award and also for the speech she gave after receiving her award, in which she remembered her ex-husband Ye – formerly known as Kanye West.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and founder of SKIMS made a spectacular entrance prior to his speech, after which he received his award from Tracee Ellis Ross, former winner of the Fashion Icon Award. “Tracee, I’m very honored,” Kim said.

"Honestly, I'm very honored to be here. I mean, I started out as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I'm winning a Fashion Icon Award is like a pinch-me-time."

The businesswoman recalled that at first the designers did not want to work with her, so winning this award is a “dream”.

However, the most emotional moment came when Kim thanked Ye in her speech for introducing her for fashion. “I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people. But again, this is like a dream that I can wake up to and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, you know, take risks,” she added.

“I feel so humbled, thank you very much,” he said at the end.

Over time, Kim Kardashian has dazzled for her daring fashion style, which has led her to success by presenting her own clothing line in 2018: SKIMS.

