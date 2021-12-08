Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West at the People’s Choice Awards – El Financiero

The socialite Kim kardashian received the Fashion Icon Award at the award ceremony People’s Choice Awards with a striking moment on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, when thanked her husband, Kanye West, for the award, who currently calls himself ‘Ye’.

“Honestly, I am very honored to be here. I mean, I started out as a closet organizer and stylist. So the fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon Award is like a moment to pinch myself, ”said the businesswoman at the beginning of her speech.

With a Balenciaga look which included a tight-fitting black jumpsuit, gloves in the same color, pointed shoes and an eye mask, who is part of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians he dedicated a few words to the father of his children.

“Thanks to Kanye for really introducing me to the world of fashion“Said the creator of brands such as Skim, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragance. “I fell in love with fashion and I am very inspired by so many people. But again, this is like a dream i can wake up from and wear these amazing clothes try new things and take risks”Added Kim, who received recognition from the winner in 2020, Tracee ellis ross.

In the framework of Thanksgiving, Kanye west attended Mission Parish in Los Angeles where admitted that he has made many mistakes, so he will try his best to solve your problems in order to get your family back.

“There will be millions of families who believe that separation is okay. But When God unites ‘Kimye’ again, there will be millions of families who will see how obstacles can be overcome and that it is possible to work on the problems of separation ”, he indicated.