Kendall Jenner wore a black 90s miniskirt in Miami

To advertise your 818 tequila brand, Kendall jenner dressed to impress and went behind the bar to pour some drinks during different promotional events in Miami. The fashion lessons they were not limited to a single outfit, such as the tight ruby ​​red and army green dress that the model wore while performing as the hostess of the event.

He also opted for another simpler style in total-black, with which he evoked in his details the nostalgia of the nineties, all summarized in a black miniskirt. The American model, Kendall jenner, he wore it when he went to the restaurant-bar Strawberry Moon, located within the The Goodtime Hotel, while preparing drinks for his guests.

Kendall Jenner wears her 90s miniskirt

One of the stars of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ she wore a black monochrome ensemble. The mini skirt of the 90’s in trend had strips of colored beads as decorative details, which were scattered throughout the garment, all in different colors and shapes. Revealed part of her abdomen by combining it with a T-shirt cropped Short Sleeve. And sealed the look with medium-heeled strappy sandals.

As accessories, he only opted for a gold chain bracelet, while the makeup kept it simple, sporting glowing skin, perfectly well-delineated eyebrows and nude lips with a glossy finish. She cleared her face and gathered her hair into a low ponytail with effect sleek and line in the middle.

The collections spring-summer 2022 declared that next season will be the great comeback of the 90s miniskirtAlthough it is not necessary that we wait for the summer days to start showing it off when some cute stockings in conjunction with boots will do the job. Straight, high or medium rise and occasionally with a subtle opening, it can suit all kinds of occasion.

Alberta Ferretti, spring-summer 2022. Alberta Ferretti / Gorunway.

Alberta Ferretti, for example, proposes a style similar to the one worn by the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, although in this case the skirt Instead of using beads as decorations, it shows off a geometric design on sheer fabric and stylizes it with a black triangle top and flat sandals. In the same color, Balmain proposes it with a pronounced side opening and combat boots, while Burbery prefers a more subtle opening and the same sandal design that he wore Kendall Jenner.