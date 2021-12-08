Keith Urban reveals how was the alleged assault on Nicole Kidman at the Opera

Keith Urban has finally shed some light on the surprising row between his wife Nicole Kidman and his wife Nicole Kidman when they attended the Sydney Opera House last month.. In an interview for the program ‘Kyle and Jackie O Show’, the 53-year-old singer has narrated how some events occurred that ended with a spectator hitting the actress with the program she was carrying in her hand. “We were sitting with Nicole’s mother and clapping. It was a great performance and everyone was cheering and cheering,” he began by explaining.

“I looked around and saw some people standing, so I thought, ‘I get up.’ And then this guy who was behind me just hit Nicole, really hit her with the program, “he continued explaining. The actress’s reaction was immediate and, of course, she was stunned and unable to believe what had just happened, so she could only look at her husband and mother and say: “He just hit me!”

“I was like ‘what ?! Violence at the opera! ‘”, Urban revealed, not even knowing what to do at the time. “It is a bit complicated, because I am the husband and I want to defend my wife, but it required a lot of restraint. I was quite pissed off,” he confessed. And it is that they had never been to the opera and did not know that it is not allowed to get up to applaud: “We didn’t know that you’re not supposed to stand at the opera. As I had not been before … “, added.

The altercation ended with a call to the police, with the two artists taking over the Australian covers and with several witnesses giving their version of what they had seen. The Sydney Morning Herald collected some testimonies that claimed that a man got angry when he saw Urban jump up to applaud and later Nicole Kidman, whom he reprimanded with a blow to the nose with the program. Urban accused him of assaulting his wife and had to be escorted to the door. Finally, they did not press charges against the alleged aggressor.