Keanu Reeves won’t be alone in ‘John Wick 4’

John Wick will not be alone in the fourth installment of the franchise. Donnie Yen will be part of the cast that will accompany Keanu Reeves in the sequel to John Wick 3: Parabellum. His participation will not be less, since he is expected to be the protagonist along with the main figure of the saga.

Thus it was possible to know through Deadline. The portal specified that the choice of the actor is closely related to the director of John wick 4, Chad stahelski. Stahelski chose him with the goal of Yen playing the role of an old friend of John Wick in the production of Lionsgate.

Between both characters, the one played by Keanu reeves and the one that Donnie Yen will do, there will be a very good relationship. Yen will appear as an old friend of John Wick. The bond will not only be based on friendship. The two, within the universe of the franchise, share a similar history and, something key, have the same enemies.

What does the production say?

In statements taken by Deadline, both the director of John wick 4 As part of the production team, represented by Basil Iwanyk, they are excited about the addition of Donnie Yen to the Keanu Reeves-led saga. It makes sense, considering that Yen is one of the best Asian actors today.

Chad Stahelski commented that he was “very lucky that Donnie Yen is joining the franchise. I’m looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role. ”Speculating, based on information about the relationship between the characters, John Wick may be seen working as a team, something not very common within the franchise.

For Iwanyk, “Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy. We were determined to incorporate it into John wick 4 and we are delighted to have the opportunity to have such an important talent to collaborate with Keanu Reeves. “

Who is Donnie Yen?

Donnie Yen is one of the most important figures in contemporary oriental cinema. To understand his acting dimension, it is enough to review that he has been making films since 1983. Within his filmography, various roles stand out in which action and combat are of special importance.

Donnie Yen’s relationship with martial arts began at the age of eleven, when he began practicing karate. Then, at fourteen, he decided to change his discipline and start on the path of wushu. His relationship with this practice was so intense that he decided to make a career within it. Keep in mind that, by then, figures like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan they were more than clear in the children’s imagination: they were role models. To such an extent, that it is said that Yen copied the movements he saw of Lee and Chan in the movies.

His acting work includes works such as Miracle fighters 2 (1983), Hero among heroes (1993) and Highlander: Endgame (2000), among many others during those years. However, he is likely to be remembered by eastern audiences for his performances in Blade II (2002), the franchise IP Man (2008) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In this last film he played Chirrut Imwe, a blind man specialized in fighting. He left one of the best scenes of that production, going through the crossfire as he said: “I am one with the force, and the Force is with me”.

It is expected that John wick 4 will be released on May 27, 2022. The film is already in the development phase and, contrary to what had been mentioned before, it will not be filmed at the same time as John wick 5. The production of the prequel series to the history of the films is confirmed. Is about The Continental, focused on exploring the history of the curious hotel in which the killers of the franchise rest.