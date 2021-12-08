Keanu Reeves won’t be alone in ‘John Wick 4’

John Wick will not be alone in the fourth installment of the franchise. Donnie Yen will be part of the cast that will accompany Keanu Reeves in the sequel to John Wick 3: Parabellum. His participation will not be less, since he is expected to be the protagonist along with the main figure of the saga.

Thus it was possible to know through Deadline. The portal specified that the choice of the actor is closely related to the director of John wick 4, Chad stahelski. Stahelski chose him with the goal of Yen playing the role of an old friend of John Wick in the production of Lionsgate.

Between both characters, the one played by Keanu reeves and the one that Donnie Yen will do, there will be a very good relationship. Yen will appear as an old friend of John Wick. The bond will not only be based on friendship. The two, within the universe of the franchise, share a similar history and, something key, have the same enemies.

What does the production say?

In statements taken by Deadline, both the director of John wick 4 As part of the production team, represented by Basil Iwanyk, they are excited about the addition of Donnie Yen to the Keanu Reeves-led saga. It makes sense, considering that Yen is one of the best Asian actors today.

Chad Stahelski commented that he was “very lucky that Donnie Yen is joining the franchise. I’m looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role. ”Speculating, based on information about the relationship between the characters, John Wick may be seen working as a team, something not very common within the franchise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker