Keanu Reeves recommends watching your favorite movie at least once; is available on HBO Max

If you have not yet decided which movie you want to see for your weekend, the actor Keanu Reeves He presented some of his favorite films, which, according to his own words, must be seen at least once in a lifetime. The best thing is that one of those titles is available at HBO Max, so all you have to do is enjoy the seventh art.

On more than one occasion, the leading actor of Matrix He has said that he enjoys the fine arts, which is why he considers that he has particular tastes in cinema, since he enjoys theater, literature and music more.

However, one of his favorite movies is from Stanley Kubrick, to whom he praised and assured that it served as inspiration for his performances, since he was aware of the rigorous requirements on set and the repetition of takes, “it would have been incredible to work with him, but I did not have the opportunity.”

Reeves perfectionist

Therefore, his number one movie is Mechanical orange (A Clockwork Orange), which in addition to being a box office success —as it was made with just $ 2.2 million and raised more than $ 26 million-, it also became a cult film for its scenes, shots, performances and photography.

Some somewhat complicated things even happened within the film, while the actor Malcolm McDowell had to suffer firsthand the torture and pain caused to Alex’s character, after the actor broke a rib during the torture scene applied by his exdrugs at the trough for pigs in the middle of the forest.

But that was not the only thing, because the actor scratched the cornea of ​​his eye when they were filming Ludovico’s treatment, due to the fact that he tore off the latex helmet with the cables that held his head and eyelids, this as a result of suffering an attack of panic after having spent many hours recording.

Despite having knowledge of these tiring and somewhat dangerous shots that took place in Mechanical orange, Keanu Reeves assured that he would have been pleased to repeat the takes over and over again, because he, as well as Kubrick, is a perfectionist at work. “I think it would have been a wet dream to have collaborated with that director; I would have suggested repeating the scenes up to 600 times,” joked the protagonist of John Wick.

So if you had any doubts about what kind of movie you could see for this weekend, Mechanical orange is your best option to enjoy in your account Hbo Max.