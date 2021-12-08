Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson in new DC movie

Keanu Reeves (have you read our article on his best films from best to worst) ?, icon of John wick and Matrix (whose saga is expected and the fourth installment), has signed to voice a character from the League of DC Super Pets.

The news of the new casting signing and a new teaser were shared by the star Dwayne Johnson (don’t miss the ranking from best to worst of all his films) on social networks, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the bat.

John Krasinski, screenwriter and director of A quiet place 2, Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Kate McKinnon and Vanessa Bayer (Saturday night Live) will also be in the recording booth.

Getty Images

Johnson will voice Krypto, Superman’s dog, in the film that will tell the adventures of the four-legged friends of some of DC’s most important characters.

“Ladies, gentlemen and children of ALL AGES, it is my pleasure to introduce our cast of stars from @DCSuperPets,” Johnson tweeted along with an introductory clip.

“@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPER HEROES AND SUPER VILLAINS FUN for you and your families around the world. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change #SUPERPETS.”

NBCGetty Images

Returning to the universe of John wick, the fourth installment recently featured Donnie Yen, the MMA expert and actor from Rogue one.

His character is said to share the same story and the same enemies as the assassin played by Reeves, so it’s clear we’ll get to see some intense fighting sequences.

We expected no less from a movie by John wick.

