Keanu Reeves and his immersion in the Matrix: past, present (and future?)

The first time Keanu Reeves attended his training to prepare for the filming of Matrix appeared with a neck brace. Fresh off the ward, the then 32-year-old actor took some care while still recovering after having herniated disc surgery.

His condition was favorable but careful enough that he had been prohibited from kicking during his preparation with the rest of the main cast and under the baton of Yuen Woo-Ping, the fight choreographer brought in from Hong Kong especially to work on the film. Directed and written by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Despite his physical limitation, a last-minute replacement for the Canadian interpreter was never considered. And once he got over his apprehensions regarding the number of months he would have to spend training before filming any scene as Neo, he didn’t consider taking a step back in his plans either.

Reeves was about to shoot a project that was obviously risky and of dubious success, but one that could seem like a golden opportunity to straighten out his career: after his plethora of 1991 (Breaking point, Bill and ted, My private world) and starring Dracula (1992) and Speed (1994), had rested on his laurels participating in several inconsequential films and giving priority to Dogstar, the defunct rock band in which he played bass and with which he had even been touring outside the United States.

The devil’s lawyer (1997) broke the inertia in his career and contributed to the fact that his signing in front of a film that would cost Warner Bros. would cost US $ 60 million, would address a plot difficult to sell to the public, and that in the Camino had suffered from the refusal of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Will Smith to play the main character.

As the list of candidates dwindled, It was key that the actor born in Lebanon in 1964 fit well with the complicated concept of the script created by the Wachowski sisters, a story that crossed futuristic and biblical elements with Alice in Wonderland and fighting typical of martial arts, as well as visual effects that were unmatched in the North American industry. In the immediate term, the film would force them to travel to Australia to complete the filming, but above all it would change the lives of those involved.

Almost always more meditative than verbose, the interpreter took advantage of the debut in theaters in mid-1999 to define the meaning of the film (back in Chilean theaters from this Thursday 9). “I loved the lines and ideas in the movie. I was very impressed by the narration. They (the Wachowskis) found a way to tell a non-linear story within a kind of linear journey ”, he pointed out to Empire magazine, categorically ruling out that he perceived it as an action film, despite its spectacular scenes dodging bullets on camera slow.

After more than two decades, a 57-year-old Keanu Reeves slides similar ideas about his relationship with Matrix. “There is always a relationship – a drama, a circumstance – in the narrative. But for me it’s great when a piece of art can be entertaining but also inspiring or challenging.”He posed to Esquire magazine last November.

In the run-up to the launch of Matrix resurrections in theaters -on December 23- and in the middle of filming a quarter of John wick, also summed up his professional moment without much fanfare. “I’m just trying to have a career,” he told the outlet.

If in the 90s he fought to play Thomas Anderson, this time he got a phone call directly from Lana Wachowski. The contact had his explanation in that the filmmaker finally had an idea to make a fourth film, a possibility that together with Lilly had repeatedly refused despite the insistence of the studio, because they considered that the arc was closed with Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Matrix revolutions (2003).

Matrix Resurrections

In the unlikely return of the franchise, both her character and Trinity, the role of Carrie-Anne Moss, were contemplated, a duo that in the new blockbuster seems to have forgotten everything they experienced in the three previous films. Under the direction of Lana (this time Lilly did not participate), the feature film forced both actors to re-immerse themselves in the ideas of free will and subordination to technology, as well as in the preparation and filming of the stunts, a where Reeves has become something of an expert over the past decade thanks to the saga John wick but to which it seems to downplay.

“Not that the movie needed it, but at the heart of why it was made is the sense of being a love story between Trinity and Neo,” explained the star of Constantine in one of his most recent interviews. Then, another simpler reason: “We had filmmakers you wanted to say yes to (…) and material you wanted to commit to, to give everything you could”.

Keanu Reeves does not return for either the fanfare or the urgency of the original concept in today’s world. He returns in search of his reunion with the place where he was happy.