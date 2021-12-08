Katy Perry shows us how to wear a denim dress with elegance

Katy Perry She is a singer who has won our hearts since she began her career, but it was over the years that she gradually became a style icon. While we marvel at outfits like those she has worn to events like the Super Bowl, we also we celebrate those outfits that she wears in everyday life.

Yes, the singer behind Last Friday Night She showed us that sometimes, to put a twist on a basic we just need to reinvent it a bit and find the exact combination, as she has done in her most recent appearance in Paris.

Katy Perry shows that a denim dress is the new wardrobe must Pierre Suu x Getty Images

Katy Perry shows the dress (and the combination) in trend for the season

The artist was seen wearing a model in midi length, denim while walking the streets of Paris… yes, denim. The singer wore it in a minimalist key in a deep blue denim that denoted a successful styling, as it had the ideal fit to the body, while falling in a slightly pronounced A-cut skirt, a detail that allows greater freedom of movement.

This he aptly combined it with a camel ballerinas and a matching brand bag Celine by Hedi Slimane. We are not talking about another it-bag that Ava Bag in Tan Smooth, a model that proves that elegance can also be very versatile, particularly when it is not looking to attract attention.

Katy Perry wears the dress and bag that will become the new must-have Courtesy of the brand

See this denim dress It makes us think that minimalism is not a trend, but that it does not go out of style when it comes from the hand of creations that we could wear again and again, like this dress, which is easy to wear with sneakers (or the new pumps), kitten heels, block heels or ankle boots in case you deal with cold scenario.

Although it may seem like a model that you could only wear in summer, it is worth saying from now on that you can combine it with elevated ankle boots. To this you can add a midi-length coat or a biker with tennis shoes, it all depends on your singular style. And yes, these are all style codes to wear in the fall.

No doubt though this denim dress added to that Celine bag is a formula of maximum eleganceThat does not prevent us from thinking about other possibilities, after all, both have the necessary effortless allure to mutate from one season to another with resounding success. Do you dare to add a denim dress to your closet?

