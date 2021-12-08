Kate Winslet: Eternal and Honest Romance

British actress Kate Winslet has built a successful film career from successful projects, not for nothing has she been frequently honored for her performances. From the hand of Longines, a Swiss high jewelery firm of which Winslet is an ambassador, we now present to you the most iconic moments of his career.

Drafting MAXWELL (with information from Longines)

Photography: Courtesy Longines

Born on October 5, 1975, Kate Winslet is an internationally acclaimed actress who has achieved many achievements throughout her film career. She is one of the most beloved actresses in the world. He built his career based on performances away from classic stereotypes, creating in each one, characters that move easily from drama to romance or eccentric individualism.

Born into a family of actors, at the age of eleven Kate entered Redroofs Theater School (Maidenhead, England), where she began her training as an actress. Two years after joining, she was asked to do an advertisement for British television.

Longines Conquest Classic watch.

She made her film debut at the age of 17 in Peter Jackson’s film ‘Heavenly Creatures’, portraying a teenage murderer. He immediately made a great impression. Her first Oscar nomination was for ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ but it was her portrayal of Rose in ‘Titanic’ that revealed her to international audiences and brought her a second Oscar nomination.

Subsequently, she was nominated for her roles in ‘Iris’, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Little Children’; But she achieved even greater recognition by winning the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of ex-Nazi Hanna Schmitz in ‘The Reader’ in 2009.

The Longines Master Collection watch

His filmography includes many memorable and award-winning films, including ‘Revolutionary Road’ directed by Sam Mendes (in which he returns to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio), ‘Finding Neverland’ and ‘Romance & Cigarettes’.

In 2010, Kate played the title role in the HBO dramatic miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce’, in which she reinterpreted, for five hours, the role that Joan Crawford once played in the film of the same name. This performance earned her three awards for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: an Emmy in 2011, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe in 2012.

To round out this long list of achievements, Kate also received an honorary César Award in 2012. Most recently, she won the 2016 Golden Globe and BAFTA (British Academy of Film Awards) for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Danny Boyle’s movie ‘Steve Jobs’. This role also earned him a seventh Oscar nomination.

Longines Flagship Heritage watch

In 2010, the actress got involved for a good cause by creating the Golden Hat Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money for children with autism. With a long tradition of supporting charitable causes, Longines, the prestigious Swiss luxury watch brand with which Kate works hand in hand as an ambassador, has supported this charity since 2015, which is dedicated to changing the way we people with the autism spectrum are perceived.

In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II awarded the actress the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. In March 2014, Kate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In May 2016, Longines had the pleasure of welcoming its Ambassador of Elegance for the first time in Saint-Imier, the place where the maison was created in 1832. During her visit, Kate had the opportunity to see for herself the processes production and assembly of a Longines watch and visit the Longines Museum. At the end of that eventful day, the actress was eager to meet with the firm’s workers and took the opportunity to express her gratitude for their support of the Golden Hat Foundation.

In June 2017, Kate Winslet introduced the new exclusive and limited edition watch that she had chosen during her visit to the brand’s headquarters: The Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet. Five gold pieces were produced that were named after the actress. Models numbered 2/5, 3/5 and 4/5 were auctioned to benefit the Golden Hat Foundation. The first remaining watch belongs to Winslet, while the second is kept in the Longines Museum.

More recently, he also received the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the 38th Circle Film Awards (London Critics) in early 2018. His latest works include ‘Triple Nine’, ‘Collateral Beauty’, ‘The Mountain Between Us’ , ‘Wonder Wheel’, ‘Blackbird’, the drama and mystery minisierie ‘Mare of Easttown’ with which he won an Emmy Award in 2021, as well as the James Cameron sequel to ‘Avatar’, to be released in late 2022.