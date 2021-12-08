‘Jungle Cruise’ To Get Sequel, With Return Of Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt And Creative Team

While Hollywood’s major productions are not proving as profitable during the pandemic, Disney trusts the titles it is releasing. We recently learned that the studio has signed an agreement with Emma Stone to return in a sequel to ‘Cruella’, and now it comes to us that another of his films of the year will also have a continuation.

The Hollywood Reporter announces that ‘Jungle Cruise’ will have a sequel in which the protagonists, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will return, to bring Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton back to life. The main creative team will also repeat: the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra will return as director and Michael Green will return to write the script. Apparently the scriptwriter of ‘Logan’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ this time will deal alone, as there is no mention of the return of his co-writers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

It confirms what The Rock dropped at the beginning of the month, when the film had just been released and he said on Twitter that I was scheduled to meet with Disney to discuss a possible sequel.

‘Jungle Cruise’ just hit $ 100 million at the US box office, a goal that only four other films have reached this year: ‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. It started with a good premiere, both in theaters and in streaming (according to the study, it raised about 30 million dollars with the Disney + Premium Access in its first three days), and then it has remained well at the box office, not suffering big falls week by week. In total, it has made 187 million worldwide (in Spain it has reached almost 3 million euros).

Like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, this is a movie based on a Disneyland attraction. It had been in development for 15 years before hitting screens. Also in his cast were Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and the Spanish Quim Gutiérrez and Dani Rovira, although we do not know if any of them will return in the second half.

Currently ‘Jungle Cruise’ is still in theaters and is also available on Disney + at no additional charge.

The Rock and his Spanish friend

And ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ will be the third film in which Dwayne Johnson works hand in hand with Jaume Collet-Serra. The Catalan filmmaker has been directing films outside our country since his debut in 2005 with ‘La casa de cera’, and has titles such as ‘The Orphan’ or ‘Blue Hell’ on her CV.

Until recently, he’s been working a second time with Johnson on ‘Black Adam,’ the DC movie with The Rock playing his dream role as the comic book supervillain.. The fact that they will coincide again in the sequel for Disney can only mean that he and the Spanish understand each other well. Johnson appears to be very pleased with the outcome of ‘Black Adam’, which he has said will be groundbreaking in DC. We will see, if everything goes according to plan, on July 29, 2022 in theaters.