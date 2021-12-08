Joserra visits Coapa to interview Santiago Solari, don’t miss the talk on Futbol Picante!

Santiago Solari will speak with José Ramón Fernández from América, his defeats and unfinished dreams

Jose Ramon Fernandez visited the facilities of the America in Coapa for an interview that will come out in Spicy Soccer at 11:00 p.m. with the technical director of the first team, Santiago Solari.

The specialist of ESPN He recalled in his social networks the times that He was a colleague of the Argentine strategist, but it is the first time he has sat down for an interview with Solari since he took over as America’s coach.

José Ramón Fernández, Santiago Solari @joserra_espn

Joserra’s interview with Santiago Solari will come out this Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. on the Futbol Picante program, which addresses various issues such as the Azulcrema team project, the defeats that the former Real Madrid coach has had and the unfinished dreams throughout his career.

The capital’s team strategist had a couple of historic tournaments in the regular phase, but in Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021 he was eliminated by Pachuca and more recently by Pumas.

Now, Jose Ramon Fernandez will have the interview with Solari at the Coapa facilities, so you can not miss Spicy Soccer.