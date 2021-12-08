José Ramón Fernández entered the América facilities in Coapa

The one who is regarded as the world’s No. 1 anti-Americanist, Jose Ramon Fernandez, he walked through the America’s facilities in Coapa, in the middle of a conciliatory message in which he assured that “never” will be “an enemy of a great club” as is the azulcrema.

With an interview with Santiago Solari as an excuse, the ESPN analyst, who He was banned from entering the Eagles bunker, walked through the fields and photographed in front of the trophy case, the one that many times he has questioned because of the way he filled it out.

“‘We must have good friends who teach us what is good; and wicked and cruel enemies who prevent us from doing evil’, and yet, I will never be the enemy of a great club like America, alone and only an antagonist; Thank you for receiving me in the nest, your historic home! “, Can be read in one of the tweets that Joserra published on his social networks.

Smiling, Joserra showed a photo with Santiago Solari, technical director of the Eagles, with the promise that tonight you will be able to see the material that he managed to record with Odin Ciani, his partner who would have brought him a face mask in which 40 years stand out that has the nickname of Aguilas.

“I have seldom set foot on this earth, the reason to interview Santiago Solari, the history of this institution is long as well as my rivalry and respect, “he added.

“We must have good friends who teach us what is good; and wicked and cruel enemies that prevent us from doing wrong ”and yet I will never be an enemy of a great club like America, alone and only an antagonist; Thank you for receiving me in the nest, your historic home! @America club pic.twitter.com/CKAma8iScQ – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) December 7, 2021

The time that Maradona put José Ramón Fernandez to Coapa

Recently, in an interview for the YouTube channel, Hora Cero, Jose Ramon Fernandez recalled how he managed to interview Maradona at Club América, despite the fact that he was not allowed to enter and thanks to a negotiation with Jorge Valdano, who wanted Mexican fans to show their support for Argentina at the 1986 World Cup.

“Valdano accepted, but I told him that I could not enter Coapa because he spoke very badly of America. We spoke about it, Jorge gave me details to enter through an alternate door and there he was waiting for me, I went to Coapa and talked for 10 minutes with Maradona. Then I had to narrate the Goal of the Century and the Hand of God, honestly I never saw the hand at the time, “he explained.