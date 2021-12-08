Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ wins best screenplay of the 21st century

The men and women who write for the movies in America chose “Get Out”, the Jordan Peele’s racial thriller, as the best script of the 21st century.

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted the screenplay for the 2017 film the best of the last 21 years, placing it number one on a list that included 101 productions.

The romance “Eternal Radiance of a Mind Without Memories” starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet took second place, while the story that recounts the beginnings of Facebook, “Social Network”, and the Korean hit “Parasite”, they were positioned in third and fourth rung, respectively.

The eclectic list recognizes titles as varied as the animated adventure film “The Incredibles,” the assault on “Ocean’s Eleven,” the mockumentary “Borat,” and the intricate “Inception,” directed by Christopher Nolan.

The concept of ‘writing for the screen’ is an existential crisis, “explains an article by the Writers Guild of America.

The studio system has given way to streaming, where everything, regardless of the source, competes for attention. This (…) democratization of content has also changed the rules a lot, “adds the text.

The depth of the character, previously restricted only to the drama genre, or the content, is not out of place in superhero movies or crazy bridesmaids. “

The statement also comments that scripts can mix several genres and not be pigeonholed into one exclusively.

The list of the best scripts so far this century continues another launched 15 years ago that crowned the suspense “Casablanca” as the best script of all time, followed by the production about the Italian mafia in the United States, “The Godfather”.

