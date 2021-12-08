Johnny Depp: What is the FORTUNE of the actor, producer and musician?

One of the most beloved and acclaimed actors in the film industry of state United it is without a doubt Johnny Depp And it is that in addition to his overwhelming personality, he has a great facility to interpret almost any type of role, the same ones that have catapulted him to fame.

The also producer began his career in 1984, when he appeared in the film “A Nightmare on Elm Street“in 1984 and from there he began his path in various projects before reaching the Fox television series” 21 Jump Street “where he earned nothing bad: 45 thousand dollars per episode.

This data and trajectory of the originator of Kentucky They have awakened the doubt of how much the fortune of John Christopher Depp, full name of the artist, amounts to. The answer lies in the site “Celebrity Net Worth. The website future billionaires read every day”, which has investigated the assets and careers of athletes, businessmen, politicians and celebrities.

How much is Johnny Depp’s estate?

According to the website, the interpreter of “Edward scissorhands“,”Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street“He has in his” pockets “the amount of 150 million dollars and that he charges an average of 20 million for each film.

Celebrity Net Worth detailed that the also musician (many do not know that he belonged to a rock band -The Kids- before becoming an actor) has an annual salary that exceeds 100 million dollars; however, it has been revealed that Depp “was on the brink of insolvency due to an unimaginably libertine lifestyle,” he detailed.

What you did not know about Johnny Depp as a musician

Depp was interested in music from his childhood, he started playing in various bands after his mother gave him a guitar when he was 12 years old. His enthusiasm for being a rock star led him to drop out of school to pursue his dream, but after parting ways with The Kids he leaned towards acting thanks to the advice of Nicholas Cage.

Despite how well he was doing in his histrionic stage, he did not abandon this taste and formed the group Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015. Together, they released the self-titled debut studio album in September of that year. The disc includes three original songs, all co-written by Depp. His second studio album, “Rise”, was released in June 2019.

