JLO bets on the trend denim jumpsuit

It would be a lie if we said that we do not envy the concept of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. We melt when we see them walking, laughing, kissing in any setting or time of year. Since They have returned almost twenty years after their breakup, we could not stop seeing them happy.

So they give us several lessons: second chances are sometimes worth it, go well or badly and that beyond fifty there are romantic and adolescent loves, that starting over is always possible and that we have to put aside all that of rice and its cooking point. Bullshit.

Now the couple enjoy a night of sports as spectators and we love JLO with a denim jumpsuit that we think is perfect for an autumn or winter plan that can be perfect with boots or sports shoes.

We do not know where the original is from, but when there are ‘low cost’ stores that are responsible for making great clothes that do not have to wear a famous one for us to buy, we use that resource.

A clone in Mango at half price

And is that Mango has a light blue denim jumpsuit (There is also a darker but not lowered version) which is currently at 25 euros and is available in many sizes.

Actually, the energy and the possibilities of combination between one or the other suit are exactly the same, so we are going to start evaluating this wonderful piece that we could say that we like it even more than the original. Of course, here we get wet to tell you that it is going to be exhausted as of now, seeing the resemblance it has with that of the artist. So fly!

The improved version in light blue

