JLo and Ben Affleck look very much in love at the Lakers game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they attended the court of the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a romantic plan they were seen as part of the spectators who came to see the game of the Lakers against the Boston Celtics.

In the images released by Daily mail you can see that the couple cared little that others looked at them, because They did not hesitate to show their love with kisses and hugs.

For this output, the bennifer they chose to wear casual looks. She wore jeans and a denim jacket, a white blouse that exposed her toned abdomen, as well as black pointed cowboy boots. She chose to wear a very natural makeup as well as her hair.

In social networks some videos were broadcast in which you can see the moment in which JLo and Ben arrived on the field trying to go unnoticed but they did not succeed.

During the meeting, the couple was smiling and anguished when the plays warranted it. Finally, despite Ben Affleck’s support of his team, the Boston Celtics fell against the Lakers.

Everything seems to indicate that the “couple of the year” intends to make up for lost time and we must remember that a few weeks ago they had to keep their relationship at a distance due to his multiple work commitments.

JLo was in Canada shooting the movie “The Mother” for Netflix, while Ben is focused on his new project, “Hypnoti,” which was shot in Los Angeles and Texas.

The Bennifer were reunited last “Thanksgiving Day” in Los Angeles, where they celebrated an evening in the company of their children and a few days ago they were seen going out with the little ones to the movies.

The couple plans to close the year with a flourish, because according to sources close to them, Ben plans Christmas dinner with his kids and Jennifer Lopez’s, in addition to his ex Jennifer Garner.