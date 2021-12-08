Jennifer Lopez ready to marry Ben Affleck?

Anyone would think that after three failed marriages and two engagements, Jennifer Lopez would no longer entertain the idea of ​​going down the aisle again. Within the promotional framework of his new film, marry me, which shares credits with Maluma, the Puerto Rican singer was approached on that subject in the program Today Show. Faced with the possibility that we will see her again dressed in white, she admitted that she does not rule out the idea since she defines herself as a romantic woman.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

“Yes, I guess so… you know me, I’m a romantic. I have always been it. I’ve been married a few times. And I still believe in endings where they live happily ever after. Definitely. One hundred percent, “he said.

As we will recall, the actress has been married three times: with Ojani Noa in 1997, with Cris Judd in 2001 and his last marriage was to Marc Anthony in 2004. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck in 2004 and to Alex Rodriguez, with whom he ended his relationship in March of this year.

© GettyImages The couple resumed their relationship after 17 years apart

Will then we see her heading down the aisle with Affleck? Time will tell if she puts the finishing touch on her love story with Ben, with whom she surprisingly resumed her relationship last May, after 17 years of canceling her long-awaited marriage due to media pressure.

“Let’s see, if you can’t laugh at yourself … I don’t think about those things. I am a human being, like everyone else, I have had my ups and downs and I have made mistakes. But I am very proud of what I have achieved in my life and who I am as a person and a mother and an actress. Nothing happens, we all have things like that, “said the 52-year-old interpreter.





