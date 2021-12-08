Jennifer Lawrence confesses that working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was ‘hell’

A stir was what caused the confession of Jennifer Lawrence on what it was like to work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet: the actress pointed out that it was a ‘hell‘and immediately the fans were shocked and wondered what experience the famous had to describe in this way the coexistence with her fellow actors. Fortunately, Jennifer explained it and shared the details.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner was once again in the spotlight as she stars in the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t look up”. Nevertheless, not all was happiness for the actress during the filming of Adam McKay’s feature film because he pointed out that it was “hell” working with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet; These words set off the alarms of the fans and therefore, Jennifer clarified the meaning of her words.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she called “hell” when filming alongside DiCaprio and Chalamet: one day on the set, the three actors in question were filming a scene in a car. “They drove me crazy that day“Said the actress. “It was the most annoying day of my life“added the star to Stephen Colbert during a talk on his show.

“I don’t know what it was (…) Timothée was excited to be out of the house [después del cierre de la pandemia]. I think it was his first scene. AND Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and it was like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah blah blah,’ “Jennifer said, adding that”I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell”.

However, despite his frustrations and the bad time he had with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet that day, Jennifer Lawrence admitted it was “great” to film with them. and with his other co-stars, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and Chris Evans.

“Don’t look up“It opens in theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24. The film is about two astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) trying to warn world leaders of an asteroid that is on its way to destroy Earth.