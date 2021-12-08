Jennifer Aniston dazzled with her beauty and raised the thermal with an incredible photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston participated in an extensive and relaxed interview for the prestigious site “The Hollywood Reporter” and spoke, among other topics, of her reunion with her “Friends” companions.

“We really had a lot of fun together. I remember it was one of the things that when we were young, foolish and renegotiating, one of the threats [del estudio] It was, “Well, we don’t need them at six. We can do this with four of you. “We thought, ‘What? Can you? Can you get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? Then it was like,’ No you can’t, wake up.” Jennifer about said meeting with the protagonists of the successful sitcom.

In the last hours, Jennifer Aniston He published a series of photographs on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers from around the world. In them you can see the protagonist of “Friends” displaying all her beauty in front of the camera for a professional photo production. In her first pic, the blonde wore high-waisted white dress pants, matching a top. The American complemented that look with a hat and a delicate make up.

“Thank you #SherryLansing, the @ HollywoodReportery all of you amazing women in film and television for inspiring me over the past God knows how many years. This is my job! Bendito ”was the simple and promotional text that he chose Aniston epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots in the popular network of the camera.

As expected, this publication that has as its main protagonist the ex-wife of Brad Pitt it was quickly filled with reproductions, easily surpassing the barrier of 600 thousand hearts. In addition, the film producer also received thousands of messages of affection and praise towards her magnificent physical figure, from her most loyal followers.

