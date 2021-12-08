Jennifer Aniston dazzled with her beauty and raised the thermal with an incredible photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston participated in an extensive and relaxed interview for the prestigious site “The Hollywood Reporter” and spoke, among other topics, of her reunion with her “Friends” companions.

“We really had a lot of fun together. I remember it was one of the things that when we were young, foolish and renegotiating, one of the threats [del estudio] It was, “Well, we don’t need them at six. We can do this with four of you. “We thought, ‘What? Can you? Can you get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? Then it was like,’ No you can’t, wake up.” Jennifer about said meeting with the protagonists of the successful sitcom.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker