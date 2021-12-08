Jennifer Aniston and her ’15 -15-15 ‘formula for training

If a few days ago she revealed what her simple four-step beauty routine is, this time we have seen what a day at the gym is like with Jennifer Aniston. We could intuit it because we have seen the actress train. In fact she herself has shared bits of her Exercise routine in social networks (we have tested it for a week) and we know that Pilates, yoga or strength exercises are not lacking in it.

But before going back to hard training, Jennifer Aniston had a rough few months. “I had an injury last fall and could only do Pilates.”, has explained in a recent interview for InStyle. And although this discipline is excellent for strengthening the body, the performer, who is used to sweating a lot on the mat – so much that she even leaves her silhouette on it – missed cardio.

Luckily she’s recovered now, but says she’s taking it easy. And to resume the exercise as before, has revealed that use the 15-15-15 method. Does it sound familiar to you? We didn’t know him either. More than anything because it is a formula that she has invented herself and that works great for her.

“I missed the sweat that comes when you give it your all in training. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which consists of 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running“explains Jenn, who distributes 45 minutes of cardio in a varied way.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although he does not do it daily, of course. Of course, as every morning he is going to walk with his dogs, at least he ensures a few minutes of cardio even if it is only light. She always goes out for a walk with Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield, a recently adopted puppy, before breakfast.

In the same interview Jennifer has confessed what her favorite alcoholic drink. And it is that no matter how healthy your diet and lifestyle are, the protagonist of Friends He can’t give up on a delicious margarita – two or three tops in one night, he emphasizes -: “I like clean margaritas, without sugar.”. She shies away from cocktails with too many mixes: “When someone asks me if I want a cocktail with blueberries, coconut, cucumber and spices or whatever is hibiscus, I say no.” She prefers to go straight to the point.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And guess what? Jennifer is a huge fan of her namesake, Jennifer Lopez. “I’d love to know what’s behind her gaze, she’s looking at you like she’s about to boil. It’s amazing. It looks like she’s about to get mad at someone, but she’s so pretty,” admits Anniston.

Both have been seen chatting at events, but J.Lo is not part of the actress’s circle of friends. A circle that has now also decided to limit: it has decided not to join with those who do not get vaccinated.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io