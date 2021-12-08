Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman dispelled rumors about their possible relationship

From the first moment, it was evident that both interpreters are madly in love. It has been 11 years since they got married, and the chemistry between them is still alive. However, recently marriage has been on everyone’s lips. This is because photographs of the actor holding hands with another actress came to light. Who is it about? Nothing more and nothing less than Nicole Kidman.

It is quite strange that Javier Bardem have eyes for another woman other than Penelope Cruz. However, the new images that have come to light place him in the eye of the hurricane. The same thing happens with Nicole Kidman.

During the red carpet of the premiere of Being the Ricardos, the 52-year-old actress She was very close to the actor. So much so that in the photographs taken by the press they can be seen holding hands and smiling very naturally. This caused a scandal, since several people began to wonder if Bardem is still in a relationship with the Spanish interpreter. The truth is that it was a confusion.

In the image you can see them very close together, because in the film they act as husband and wife.History will show us the marriage between Desi arnaz and Lucille ball, who triumphed in comedy I love lucy from the 1950s. This series was a great success, to the point that it received four Emmy Awards.

Being the Ricardos in a film by Aaron Sorkin, which takes us into a week of filming where the couple faces a marital and professional crisis. This project was very important to Kidman and Bardem, since they had never met on the big screen. However, on more than one occasion, the actress showed her admiration for her cast partner.

