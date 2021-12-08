Jairo Torres overflows the Atlas of illusion towards the final of Liga MX

Everything Atlas FC live days of nervousness and illusion facing the grand finale of Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League, where he will have the difficult mission of defeating the Club Leon. Motivation overflows naturally: lift the title after more than 70 years, the second in its history in the First Division.

Almost like a hobbyist feels it Jairo torres, a youth squad from the Rojinegra institution, made it clear what it means for him and the entire Guadalajara club to play this valuable series. The lane of Diego Cocca’s team promised to “kill himself” against La Fiera to achieve the goal of the consecration that would end the ‘eternal’ drought.

“Yes, the truth was that I was not born when it was the last final of the Atlas and that motivates me more. I did not see Atlas in a Final, I have seen it on YouTube, I even had Jerry Estrada as a teacher in U-15 and he would talk to us. That motivates me more to make the dream of many people come true, my dad, my brothers, everyone. It is a dream for the city, it is a dream. I am going to kill myself and do everything I can to keep that title because it is my dream too and it is the dream of many in the country, in the world. Very motivated, very happy and enjoying it to the fullest“, declared

“I was not born, but the things that motivate me are more than anything my family, who have also had that dream for a long time and I will be on the court to make everyone’s dream come true, my family and myself. We know that León is a pretty strong team, I don’t know if we would place ourselves as favorites because we finished second and they third with the same points, but I think it will be a very even game “he added.

Jairo Torres, Rojinegro at heart

“I have always been red and black at heart and it is a dream that we are living. We want to make that dream come true. With words and deeds we are giving the transformation that the board and we say so much. Now live the dream that we have all had since childhood, make history and go for the second “he blurted out.

Faithful to the style of Diego Cocca

“We are faithful to our style, to what Diego Cocca tells us. We are to death with him, in his style. We are going to put up a good game in León, I don’t assure you that we are going to win, but we are going to give everything, we are going to León to stand as in the whole tournament. There are many emotions, with my family, my father has always been red-black and my mother. We are all very happy, my brothers. Personally, I had never cried for a victory and this time I did it because it is something that you have been dreaming of for a long, long time. I am very happy and very motivated to fulfill this dream that I had always raised “, concluded Jairo Torres.